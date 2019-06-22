1.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
Live Score
1.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Ross drives it to mid on.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Taylor defends it off the back foot.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Taylor lets it go.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First proper boundary off the day and it is excellently cut. Taylor likes the width on offer and he caresses it through point for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Roach starts with a good length ball on off, Taylor looks to block but gets hit on the thigh pad. Inward movement straightaway.
Kemar Roach to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (3 Runs) Taylor is off the mark with a gorgeous cover drive. It is once again hit at the longer side of the boundary. Taylor is quick between the wickets and so they get three. 10 runs off the first over but more importantly 2 quick wickets.
Ross Taylor is the next batsman in.
0.5 over (0 Run) OUT! Munro too departs for a duck. First ball and he gets a yorker. That is a nightmare ball to get first up. West Indies have a perfect start here. Both the openers are back in the pavilion. Another perfect yorker. This one in is on off and middle, Munro is late to get his bat down and the ball goes onto to disturb the timber.
0.4 over (3 Runs) Full on off, Williamson drives it through covers and gets three as it is on the longer end of the pitch.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Williamson blocks it.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR RUNNING RUNS! Williamson is off the mark with a beautiful drive. Good length ball on off, Kane strokes it through covers. Braithwaite gives it a chase but he trips and dives very early. He cannot stop the ball, Lewis running with him pushes it before the ropes but the batsmn come back for the fourth.
Skipper, Kane Williamson walks out to bat at number 3. He certainly did not expect to come in so early. He has been excellent throughout this tournament and he will once again have to lead from the front.
0.1 over (0 Run) OUT! WHAT A START! First ball and West Indies have sent Guptill for an early shower. An absolute beauty of a yorker. It is an inswinging one on middle and leg, Guptill looks to get his bat down but is late and the swing beats him. The West Indies player put in a loud appeal but the umpire turns it down. They have a discussion and Holder takes it upstairs. For the naked eye it looks to be taking the inside edge but Ultra Edge shows there is none. Ball Tracker rolls in and shows that the ball was going onto hit the leg pole. Disastrous start for New Zealand but a dream one for West Indies.
Review straightaway! It is an absolute peach of a yorker. Inswinging on middle and leg. Guptill looks to hit it but it looks like he has missed it. Ultra Edge confirms that he has not hit it. Ball Tracker shows the ball goes onto hit the leg pole.
Done and dusted with the national anthems. It's play time now! The West Indies players are in a huddle before they take their position in the field. Colin Munro and Martin Guptill stride out to open the innings for New Zealand. The latter will take the strike. Sheldon Cottrell to start the proceedings with the first new ball for West Indies. The umpire says play and so we begin.
The players are out in the middle for their respective national anthems. New Zealand's anthem to go up first followed by West Indies'. We are not far away from the start of this game.
New Zealand Playing XI - Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
West Indies Playing XI - Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite (IN for ANDRE RUSSELL), Ashley Nurse (IN for Darren Bravo), Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach (IN for Shannon Gabriel), Sheldon Cottrell.
PITCH REPORT - Brendon McCullum says that it is the best pitch we have seen in this World Cup and reckons this will be a high scoring game as it is a hard surface with little to no covering of grass.
New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson says they would have bowled first as well but reckons the surface will remain same throughout. Williamson says now they need to do a job with the bat. Says they are aware of the threat West Indies possess as they have World class players. On the low scoring games New Zealand have had, Williamson informs one can play to what is in front of them and now that they will put on a good total on the board in this game. Informs they are unchanged from their previous game.
West Indies skipper, Jason Holder says it is a pretty good wicket and hence the decision to field. Says they know how crucial this game is and need to step up on the occassion. Holder admits that they have not been consistent for full 100 overs since the game against Pakistan and they are looking to correct that. Holder informs there are three changes in the playing XI as Nurse, Roach and Braithwaite come in place of Russell, Bravo and Shannon Gabriel.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the toss. West Indies skipper, Jason Holder has the coin in hand. Up it goes, New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson calls Tails but it comes down as Heads. WEST INDIES OPT TO BOWL.