14.6 overs (1 Run) Smart batting this. Good length ball on off, Williamson tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single as he keeps the strike.
Live Score
14.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Ross strokes it towards mid off and takes a quick single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kane flicks it towards square leg and rotates the strike.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Taylor nudges it towards mid on and takes one.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Now follows the boundary with a solid front foot defense.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled and pulled hard! Back of a length ball on off, Taylor picks the length early and pulls it away over mid-wicket for a boundary. Ross is getting into his own now.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Chipped but safe. Cross seam ball on off, Williamson looks to drive but ends up chipping it as the ball stops on him. Luckily it is short of the man at mid off.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a solid back foot defense.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slight width on offer and Williamson pounces on it like a cheetah. Outside off on a length, Kane cuts it through point. Brathwaite runs to his right and puts in a dive to save the ball from going to the fence. He fails in his attempt to do so.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Williamson taps it to the fielder at backward point.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Once again the length is the same. It is on middle, Taylor flicks it off the inner half of his bat towards backward square leg for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Thomas bowls a full ball first up on off, Taylor strokes it wide of mid off but does not get a single.
Oshane Thomas replaces Kemar Roach into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a nice gentle push towards mid on. The fielder there dives to his left and keeps it down to one.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Taylor breaking the shackles now. Welcome boundary this. It is the first after the 4th over. Taylor shimmies down the track and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and off, Williamson glances it to short mid-wicket.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Williamson taps it towards backward point and rotates the strike.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Taylor flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
12.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Taylor keeps it out.
11.6 overs (0 Run) On top of off, Kane defends it off the front foot.
11.5 overs (0 Run) This time finds mid-wicket with his flick.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on the pads, Kane flicks it towards square leg and gets a couple.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and leg, Williamson defends it towards mid on.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) On the body, Williamson flicks it uppishly wide of the keeper down the leg side. Cottrell at fine leg runs to his right and shows some footballing skills by saving the ball with his foot. It has been signalled leg bye. So it has come off his hip maybe.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Williamson drives it but finds the man cover.
10.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Taylor flicks it but finds the man at square leg.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Ross defends it off the front foot.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer now. Taylor ducks under it.
10.3 overs (0 Run) No he cannot. Nothing off the Free Hit. It is short outside off, Taylor looks to pull but misses. Waste of a Free Hit this.
FREE HIT TIME!
10.3 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Holder oversteps. He bowls it on the pads, Williamson flicks it to fine leg for a single. West Indies can change the field here as the strike has been changed. Can Taylor make the most of this free ball?
10.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Kane flicks it towards mid-wicket and shouts a loud no to his partner as the ball goes to the fielder there quickly.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Williamson defends it with a straight bat.