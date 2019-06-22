 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs West Indies Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:22 June 2019 20:12 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs New Zealand from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

New Zealand vs West Indies Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
NZ vs WI Latest Score

Oshane Thomas returns. 4-0-19-0 so far.

28.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.

28.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot.

28.4 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, pushed through the covers for a couple.

28.3 overs (1 Run) Lazy effort from Gayle. Taylor works this through square leg, the ball is straight to the fielder, he does not have to move either left or right but just come straight. That should not have been a single but Gayle ensures there is. The throw is also halfway down the pitch. Poor stuff.

28.2 overs (1 Run) Eases this through mid on for a single.

28.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, Williamson jumps out and lofts it over the bowler for a couple down the ground.

27.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, a glorious cover drive, only for a single.

27.5 overs (0 Run) A hat-trick of straight drives! Cottrell comes around the wicket, bowls it full and outside off, Kane drives it straight back but Sheldon sticks out his right hand and stops it.

27.4 overs (0 Run) Another lovely drive, this time towards mid on.

27.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! LOVELY! As straight as a dye. Full and around middle, Williamson drives it straight back. Mid on and mid off are up and get bisected. WI vs NZ: Match 29: Kane Williamson hits Sheldon Cottrell for a 4! New Zealand 128/2 (27.3 Ov). CRR: 4.65

27.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, cut behind point for a couple.

27.1 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.

26.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.

26.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed through mid on for a single.

26.4 overs (2 Runs) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They manage to come back for the second.

26.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight back to the bowler.

26.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker one outside off, Williamson looks to cut but misses.

26.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

25.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent yorker to end the over, Rosco digs it out back to the bowler.

25.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, pushed past the bowler through mid on for one.

25.4 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, chopped behind point for a couple. Good diving stop by Carlos Brathwaite diving to his right from third man.

25.3 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle and off, angling away, the skipper ducks.

25.2 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side again, Taylor falls over but manages to flick it through square leg for a run.

25.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball down the leg side, tucked towards fine leg for a single.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 West Indies vs New Zealand, Match 29
