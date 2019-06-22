 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

West Indies vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:22 June 2019 19:57 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs New Zealand from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

WI vs NZ Latest Score

24.6 overs (2 Runs) Darted on the pads, Taylor looks to flick but it goes off his pads towards fine leg for a couple.

24.5 overs (1 Run) Short and just outside off, Kane guides it down to third man for one more.

24.4 overs (1 Run) Taylor once again follows Kane's stroke in this over as even he plays it to the sweeper cover fielder and rotates the strike.

24.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Kane strokes it towards sweeper cover and rotates the strike.

24.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Taylor nudges it to long on to bring up the 100-run stand between the two.

24.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Williamson pushes it towards long on for one.

23.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR WILLIAMSON. His 39th ODI fifty. It has been a brilliant knock from him. He gets to the milestone with a flick down to mid-wicket. WI vs NZ: Match 29: FIFTY! Kane Williamson completes 50 (75b, 4x4, 0x6). न्यूजीलैंड 101/2 (23.5 Ovs). CRR: 4.23

23.4 overs (1 Run) 100 up for New Zealand. They have lost just two wickets and after the start they had, they will definitely take it. Taylor pushes it towards mid on and takes a single to get his teams score to a century

23.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Taylor defends it onto the ground.

23.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Taylor flicks it to mid-wicket.

23.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Taylor pushes it to mid off.

22.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Ross strokes it towards cover and keeps the strike.

22.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Williamson punches it wide of cover for one.

22.4 overs (0 Run) This time looks to guide it past short third man but finds Gayle.

22.3 overs (0 Run) Edge but safe. Flatter outside off, Kane looks to hit it on the off side but gets an outside edge which goes to short third man on a bounce.

22.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Ross strokes it towards sweeper cover for a single.

22.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Williamson milks it down to long on for a single.

Finally, Ashley Nurse has been introduced into the attack.

21.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball from Roach! It is on the pads, Taylor flicks it fine down the fine leg region for a boundary. Roach is frustrated but that ball deserved to go for a boundary. WI vs NZ: Match 29: Ross Taylor hits Kemar Roach for a 4! New Zealand 95/2 (22.0 Ov). CRR: 4.31

21.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Ross defends it off the front foot.

21.4 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads this time, Kane flicks it towards square leg without any fuss and gets a single.

21.3 overs (0 Run) Well played and good reflex shown by Roach. Length ball on off, Williamson hits it straight to the left of the bowler. Roach dives on that side quickly and saves runs for his side of his own bowling. As they say bowlers are great fielders off their own bowling.

21.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Kane defends it off the front foot.

21.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Williamson strokes it to mid on.

Kemar Roach is back into the attack. Still spin not introduced into the attack.

20.6 overs (1 Run) Short again. This one is not slow though, Williamson pulls it to fine leg for a single.

20.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball. It is slightly short in length, Taylor pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for one.

20.4 overs (1 Run) Another ball on the pads, Kane this time glances it to fine leg for one.

20.3 overs (2 Runs) Now bowls it on the pads, Kane flicks it towards backward square leg and gets a couple as Roach from fine leg cleans it up.

20.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crisp! Good length ball on off, Williamson makes room and then punches it through point for a boundary. WI vs NZ: Match 29: Kane Williamson hits Carlos Brathwaite for a 4! New Zealand 85/2 (20.2 Ov). CRR: 4.18

20.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Williamson strokes it wide of mid on and looks for a single but the fielder there gets there quickly so Kane swiftly sends Ross back.

Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 West Indies vs New Zealand, Match 29
