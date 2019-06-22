34.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Almost the second wicket in the over.
34.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on middle, pushed down to long on for a single.
Tom Latham walks in at number 5, replacing Taylor.
34.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Wow. Unbelievable. It is the Universe Boss who has broken the 160-run stand. Jason Holder is all pumped up and he stands at mid off with his arms aloft, celebrating. It is not a great ball, full and around middle but the pace and the angle have done the trick. Taylor is down the track but is cramped for room as he looks to play the inside-out shot.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Almost a yorker on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
34.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Fired down the leg side, Taylor gets across and lets it go.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a run to end the over.
33.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked away for a single.
33.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a classical shot. On a length outside off, Williamson stands tall and punches this through the covers. Mid off barely gives it a chase and poor sweeper cover has to run to his right to retrieve the ball.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Once again, backs a long way down the leg side, Carlos does a repeat of the previous ball, bowling a back of a length this time. Rosco looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto his hips. A run taken. Smiles on the way while passing his skipper.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Backs a long way down the leg side, Brathwaite follows him, Taylor looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.
33.1 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, gentle loosener, flicked through square leg for a single.
Carlos Brathwaite returns. 2-0-12-0 so far.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
32.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed down to long on for a run to bring up the 150-RUN STAND. This has been some recovery.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Action replay of the previous delivery. This time behind square leg.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, worked through the leg side for a run more.
32.1 overs (1 Run) A touch short outside off, spinning in, Williamson works it through mid-wicket for a single.
A loud cheer from the crowd as Chris Gayle comes onto bowl. He is going to bowl with the cap on.
Drinks Break! Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson have put New Zealand back on track. Both of them are now scoring run without any fuss. They are looking very much at comfort and the two have added a 146-run stand. West Indies, once again after an early breakthrough have let their opponents off the hook and look like they will once again face the brunt of it.
31.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Short again, pulled straight to short mid-wicket.
31.4 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a couple.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on but straight to the fielder.
31.2 overs (0 Run) A short ball, down the leg side, Taylor looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. He looks for a single but the ball goes back to the bowler and Rosco goes back.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed towards point for a single.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Driven through mid on by the batsman. One run added to the total.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, a touch short, played through point for another single.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, played through point for another single.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for one.
30.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, worked through square leg for a run.
30.1 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.