World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs West Indies Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:27 June 2019 18:47 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

IND vs WI Latest Score

48.4 overs (0 Run) No run.

48.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.

48.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Cottrell misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Wide signalled.

Mohammad Shami is the new man in.

48.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Pandya holes out! Cottrell smartly bowls it full outside off. Forces Pandya to go on the off side. He obliges but ends up hitting it over covers and finding Fabian Allen in the deep. WI vs IND: Match 34: WICKET! Hardik Pandya c Fabian Allen b Sheldon Cottrell 46 (38b, 5x4, 0x6). भारत 250/6 (48.2 Ov). CRR: 5.17

48.1 overs (1 Run) 250 up for India. Good length ball on the body, Dhoni tucks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.

47.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Length ball outside off, Hardik cuts it hard through point for a boundary. WI vs IND: Match 34: Hardik Pandya hits Oshane Thomas for a 4! India 249/5 (48.0 Ov). CRR: 5.18

47.5 overs (2 Runs) Full on off, Pandya lofts it over covers and gets a couple.

47.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Tough chance though. Good length ball on off, the ball waits on as it comes to Dhoni. He ends up chipping it back towards the bowler. Thomas gets down and gets his hands to the ball but cannot hold onto it.

47.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Hardik punches it towards point for a single.

47.2 overs (2 Runs) In the air...but safe. Full toss on off and middle, Hardik looks to flick but it goes off the top edge. Holder runs from short fine leg, he runs in circle as he runs backward. The ball falls in no man's land and they take two.

47.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on the body, Dhoni looks to pull but it goes off his glove towards short fine leg for a single.

Oshane Thomas is back. 5-0-36-0, his figures so far.

46.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Dhoni punches it towards deep cover and gets a single.

46.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle, Hardik strokes it to long on for a single.

46.4 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball outside off, Hardik slams it through covers. The fielder at sweeper cover runs to his right and saves it with a slide. Two taken.

46.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full on off, Hardik lofts it over mid off. The bat turns in his hand but there is no one in the deep there so he gets a boundary. WI vs IND: Match 34: Hardik Pandya hits Sheldon Cottrell for a 4! India 234/5 (46.3 Ov). CRR: 5.03

46.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Pandya punches it cover.

46.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Dhoni pulls it to deep square leg and gets a single. Brings up the 50-run stand between the two.

45.6 overs (1 Run) Once again flicks it to mid-wicket but gets just a single this time.

45.5 overs (2 Runs) Slower ball on middle and leg, Dhoni tucks it wide of deep mid-wicket. Allen comes running in from the deep but he cannot stop the second.

45.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball, Pandya pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.

45.3 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a single. It is full on off, MS drives it to cover for a single.

45.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally Dhoni has decided to let loose. Full on off, Dhoni smacks it over mid off and fetches a boundary. Only his second of the innings. WI vs IND: Match 34: MS Dhoni hits Carlos Brathwaite for a 4! India 224/5 (45.2 Ov). CRR: 4.94

45.1 overs (1 Run) Full on leg and middle, Pandya whips it to the on side and gets a single.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 West Indies vs India, Match 34
