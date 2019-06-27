4.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, RS pulls it towards mid-wicket and gets a single to end an expensive over.
4.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Rohit flicks it through mid-wicket and gets a couple.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a solid front foot defense.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary off the game and it comes off the bat of Rohit Sharma. Cottrell is guilty of giving width outside off, Rohit lashes on it and cuts it through point for a boundary. The fielder from third man gives it a chase but can do nothing.
4.2 overs (0 Run) OHH! Full outside off, Rohit looks to drive but gets an inside edge. Luckily for him it does not go onto chop the stumps. The ball goes to short fine leg.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Rohit pulls it towards square leg and gets a single.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Rohit does not go after it and leaves it alone.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Rohit punches it to cover. The fielder there moves to his right and stops the ball.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Sharma pushes it to mid on.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahul strokes it wide of point. Ambris dives to his left but the ball deflects off his hand and Rahul gets a run.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Rohit flicks it towards mid on and gets a single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Rohit defends it with authority off his front foot.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Solid leave to finish the over. West Indies have bowled good line and lengths here. Outside off on a length, KL shoulders arms to it.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller outside off, Rohit once again goes after it. He gets a thick outside edge which goes wide of first slip and towards third man. Thomas runs to his left and gets to the ball. The batsmen take just one.
2.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Cottrell misses his line here and bowls it down the leg side. Rohit looks to flick but misses. It has been wided.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Better from Rohit. Full on off, Sharma defends it off the front foot.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle and leg. It nips in a bit, Rohit looks to defend but gets hit high on his thigh pad.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Cottrell bends his back on this one and bowls it short outside off. Rohit goes for a big slash but misses. Not a typical Rohit shot this. He does not usually go after it early on.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Cottrell steams in and bowls it on a length on off, Rohit looks to defend but the ball turns on his hand and then goes onto hit his pad.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Full ball to finish the over. It is on middle and off, KL pushes it to mid on. Just one run off Roach's first.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Now bowls on the fourth stump line, KL has nothing to do with that and leaves it alone.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Once again Roach bowls a tight line on off, Rahul defends it solidly off his front foot.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahul punches it to the man at cover.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Roach hits the deck hard on off, Rahul hops and defends it towards cover. He shouts a loud no to his partner.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Roach starts with a length ball on off, Rohit flicks it to the on side and gets to the other end.
Kemar Roach to bowl with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Extra bounce on this one. It is on middle and off, Rahul looks to defend but due to the extra bounce it comes off the upper half of his bat.
0.5 over (1 Run) Rohit is off the mark too. Good length ball on off and middle, Rohit flicks it to fine leg and gets a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) This one is also outside off but closer to the off pole, Rohit knows where his off stump is and leaves it alone.
0.3 over (0 Run) Outside off, it goes away with the angle. Rohit leaves it alone.
0.2 over (3 Runs) India are underway. Good length ball on off, Rahul punches it through covers and gets three runs as the fielder cleans it up before the ropes.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a full ball on off, Rahul starts his innings with a solid front foot defense.
Done and dusted with the national anthems and it's play time now. West Indies players are in a huddle before they take their respective positions in the field. Indian opening pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma stride out to the middle to open the innings. For West Indies, it is going to be Sheldon Cottrell who will start the proceedings with the first new ball. He took two wickets in his very first over against New Zealand. Can he do something similar again?
Both set of players are out in the middle for their respective national anthems. First up, it will be India's who play this game as the away side, followed by West Indies'. We are just a few moments away from the first ball being bowled in this game.
WEATHER REPORT- It is bright and sunny out here. It was raining yesterday but today there are no clouds as of now. Let's hope it stays this way.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris (IN FOR EVIN LEWIS), Shai Hope(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen (IN FOR ASHLEY NURSE), Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
West Indian captain, Jason Holder, says that he was also looking to bat first as looking at the wicket, if there is anything, it will come only in the first half an hour. Informs that Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen come in for Evin Lewis and Ashley Nurse. On the team's performance, Holder says that they are getting closer and closer to playing a complete game and hopes to produce another good performance today.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says that the decision to bat is because of the wicket looking hard. Adds that the Indians have two wrist spinners and Kedar Jadhav plays a good role as well. Feels that in the second half, the spinners will come into play. On the batting plans, Kohli says that understanding the situation is the key, add 50-60 runs and then build on it and not throw it away. Informs that there is no change in the team which played against Afghanistan.
TOSS - The captains and the match referee are all in readiness for the toss. West Indies skipper, Jason Holder has the coin in hand. Up it goes, Indian skipper, Virat Kohli calls Heads and it comes down as Heads. INDIA OPT TO BAT.
PITCH REPORT - Mike Atherton and Ian Bishop are the pitch analysts for the day. Atherton says it is the same pitch used between West Indies vs New Zealand. Informs us the short boundaries are on the square but reckons the dimension won't play a big part as it is an even ground. Ian Bishop from the other end of the pitch, looks at it and says the pitch has a few scratches as there are bowlers' foot mark on it as the last game played here was on Saturday. Informs that in the previous game few balls turned in the latter stage of the game between West Indies and New Zealand. Bishop feels if a bowler has pace then he can extract some movement from the surface. Also says with the sun beaming out the captain winning the toss should bat first.
Welcome to the coverage of match 34 of World Cup 2019. India take on West Indies today in what is a very vital clash for both sides for completely different reasons. India, with a win here will get closer to qualify for the semi-final. The Men in Blue come into this one on the back of a thrilling win against Afghanistan. It was their bowlers who took them over the line in that game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed out the last game due to injury was back in training. If he's fit, it will be interesting to see whether he replaces hat-trick hero, Mohammad Shami, someone else or is left out of the playing XI. West Indies, on the other hand, need to win this one in order to keep their hopes alive in this tournament. A loss here will see Jason Holder's side become the third team after Afghanistan and South Africa to officially be out of contention for a semi-final berth. They will miss the services of Russell who has been ruled out of the tournament. Will West Indies tinker with the playing XI that lost a nail-biting game against New Zealand? Only time will tell. The Caribbean side can blow out any team if and when on song. Can they upset India and stay alive in the competition or will India be the only unbeaten side in the tournament? Stay tuned to find out as the toss is not far away.