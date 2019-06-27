19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Kohli pushes it towards cover and gets a single.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Kohli looks to defend. He does so uppishly but wide of mid off.
19.3 overs (1 Run) on the pads, Rahul pulls it to the on side and gets a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Huge, huge cheer from the crowd as the Univer Boss dives to his right at third man and stops Kohli's cut shot to go away to the fence. Just a single.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Rahul comes down the track and strokes it to sweeper cover for one.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Holder hits the deck hard on off, Virat defends it back to the bowler.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Kohli cuts but finds point. Virat knows that was a hit me ball.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on middle and leg, Kohli flicks it towards square leg and gets a couple.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Kohli defends it off the front foot.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli dabs it close to the off stump and looks for a single but Rahul says no.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce on this one. Holder hits the length hard on middle and leg, Kohli looks to flick but it lobs off his glove due to the bounce towards cover.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Another single without any fuss. It is nudged down to long on and gets a single. 10 runs off the over without any audacious shot.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Rahul cuts it to deep point and rotates the strike.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Kohli milks it past the diving Allen towards long on for a run.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Floated on off, Kohli strokes it wide of sweeper cover and gets a couple.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a easy single to long on.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot but also a poor ball. Short and wide outside off, Rahul cuts it through point for a boundary. Brings up the 50-run stand between the two.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. 5 off this Holder. The last ball is short in length, Rahul pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 3-2-5-0. Holder's figure so far.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Rahul defends it towards cover and says no to his partner for a run.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a calm leave to this fourth stump line ball.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First runs off Holders bowling and it is a boundary. What a gorgeous shot this is. Full on off and middle, Rahul nonchalantly flicks it past the diving mid on fielder for a boundary.
Holder was halfway in his run-up but KL Rahul had some issue with the sightscreen.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Rahul leaves it alone.
16.1 overs (0 Run) 13th dot in a row. Good length ball on off, Rahul defends it towards point.
Drinks Break! India are motoring along nicely here. Though they lost Rohit Sharma early, Rahul is looking good out in the middle and Virat too is finding his flow. West Indies have bowled well to keep the run flow at bay but they need to keep plucking wickets as India have a tall batting line up. Restricting them will need the Caribbean side to take wickets.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Once again Kohli defends it off the front foot.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, Kohli defends it off the front foot.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a single down to long off.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant stroke! Flighted on off, Rahul looks to hit it towards cover but it goes off the outer half of his bat through point for a boundary.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Rahul defends it to the left of Allen.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted on the stumps, Rahul defends it off the front foot.