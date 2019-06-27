9.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. Full on off, Rahul blocks it to end Powerplay 1. India are 47/1 at the end of PP 1.
9.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Rahul flicks it to short mid-wicket and says no to his partner for a run.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and off, Rahul defends it towards mid on.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, KL plays it to the man at point.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, KL defends it off the front foot.
9.1 overs (3 Runs) Once again uppish but safe. Full on the pads, Kohli flicks it just wide of the fielder at short mid-wicket. The fielder there stretches his hand out to his right but cannot get his hand to it. The batsmen take three as the fielder cleans it up before the ropes.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball to finish the over. It is outside off, Rahul sways away from it. 6 off the over.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball around off, Rahul cuts it wide of third man and gets third consecutive brace.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but safe. Good length ball on the pads, Rahul flicks it uppishly wide of short mid-wicket for a couple.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Rahul flicks it towards square leg and gets it towards backward square leg and gets a couple.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball, close to the off pole. KL gets on his front foot and defends it.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Rahul leaves it alone.
7.6 overs (3 Runs) Good footwork save from Holder. Full on off, Rahul drives it through mid off. Holder runs from mid off and with his tall frame stops the ball just before the ropes with his giant foot. He saves 1 run for his side.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Rahul defends it off the front foot.
7.4 overs (0 Run) 4 dots in the over now. Once again it is close to the off stump, KL blocks it off the front foot.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, KL blocks it off the front foot.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Once again the length is same. It is on middle and leg, Rahul defends it towards mid on.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Rahul gets on his front foot and blocks it.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli is off the mark in style. Length ball outside off, Kohli picks it up early and cuts it through point for a boundary. If that stroke is anything to go by then Virat looks in the mood.
6.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Thomas misses his line and bowls it wide outside off. It is outside the tramline and the umpire rightfully signalls it as wide.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Another good length ball on off, once again Kohli defends it off his back foot.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli starts his innings with a solid back foot defense.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Rahul guides it towards third man off the upper half of his bat for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and leg, Rahul defends it towards mid on and looks for a quick single but Kohli says no.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Beauty to start off with. Full outside off, the ball swings away after pitching. Rahul looks to drive but gets beaten.
Virat Kohli comes in at number 3. 37 short of becoming the fastest to 20,000 international runs. Will today be the D-day? Meanwhile, Oshane Thomas is the first change.
5.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Brilliant review this from West Indies. It is a magnificent ball from Roach. Pitching on off, the ball nips in sharply. Rohit looks to defend but gets beaten by the inward movement. The ball goes between his bat and pad to the left of the wicket keeper. Shai Hope behind dives to that side and takes it on the full. West Indies players put in an appeal but it is turned down. They decide to go for the review. To the naked eye it looks to be missing the bat but Ultra Edge shows a spike. In fact, on closer look, the ball seems to be hitting the bat and the pad at the same time. The umpire is asked to reverse his decision. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma don't look too happy but Rohit has to walk back. Tough call. Really difficult to say whether the ball hit the bat or the pad.
Review time! Is Rohit caught behind? West Indies certainly believe so. They have gone for the review. There is a spike on the Ultra Edge and the decision might be reversed here...
5.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Rahul follows the boundary with a quick single.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful! Overpitched ball on middle, Rahul drives it through mid on. This too comes right off the middle and the ball goes onto race to the long on fence.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Smartly follows it up with a quick single towards mid on. Smart, intelligent batting this from Rohit.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First six of the game and what a meaty blow this is. Back of a length ball on off, Rohit plays his trademark front foot pull over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. That blow came right off the middle of his bat.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Rohit pushes it to mid off.