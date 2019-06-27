39.6 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Dhoni punches it to the man at off side.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, MS defends it off the front foot.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Pandya drives it straight down the ground for one.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Hardik strokes it towards cover and looks for a quick single. He comes halfway down the track for a single but does not get it as Dhoni sends him back.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Short again, Dhoni punches it towards point and gets a single.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Short on middle, Dhoni punches it to mid off.
38.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hardik is off the mark in style. Back of a length ball on middle, Hardik pulls it towards square leg. The man from fine leg runs to his left and looks to stop it with a dive but misses.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Hardik pushes it to mid off.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and leg, Hardik defends it off the front foot.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Padya flicks it to mid-wicket.
Kung-Fu Pandya time. Hardik Pandya is the new man in.
38.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! West Indies skipper gets the better of the Indian skipper. This has come against the run of play here. Back of a length ball on off, Kohli looks to pull but does not time it. The bat turns in his hand and the ball goes straight to Darren Bravo at short mid-wicket. Virat misses out on another opportunity to get his 100 in this World Cup.
38.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant from Kohli. Fuller around off, Kohli gets on his front foot and flicks it between mid-wicket and mid on for a boundary.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Once again the length is the same, Dhoni cuts it to point.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Short on off, MS defends it off the back foot.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Virat strokes it to long off and gets a single.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Dhoni punches it towards point and gets a single.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on the stumps, MS taps it back to the bowler.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Dhoni defends it off the front foot.
36.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dhoni flicks it down the leg side for a single.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Dhoni defends it off the back foot.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Good fielding from Allen. Back of a length ball outside off, Dhoni cuts it to the right of point. Allen there dives on that side and stops a certain boundary. In fact, he has kept it down to a dot.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on off, Kohli drives it to the left of mid off. The fielder there dives and stops the ball from going to the fence. Just a run conceded.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Dhoni punches it towards point and gets a single.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhoni defends it off the back foot.
35.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dhoni finishes the over with a single . He flicks the ball towards square leg and keeps the strike.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted on the stumps, Dhoni defends it off the front foot.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Short on off, MS cuts it to the man at point.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Dhoni defends it off the front foot.
35.2 overs (2 Runs) Short outside off, Dhoni cuts it through point. The fielder from sweeper cover runs to his left and stops the ball from going to the fence. The batsmen take two.
35.1 overs (2 Runs) Floated on off, Dhoni cuts it to the left of point. Hetmyer there misfields allowing them to take two.