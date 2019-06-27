24.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful! Full on off and middle, Shankar picks it up early and flicks it excellently through mid on for a boundary.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Vijay defends it off the front foot.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Full on off again, Kohli tucks it towards mid on and takes a quick single. With that Kohli gets to 20,000 international runs. Becomes the fastest to get there leaving behind Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar. Truly is a modern great.
24.3 overs (0 Run) This he is able to flick it but finds the man at mid-wicket.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Good ball. Fulll on off, it comes in with the angle. Kohli shuffles across and looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto his back pad. If there was no inside edge he was gone for all money.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Kohli defends it back towards the bowler.
The crowd is waiting in anticipation. Kohli is 1 run away from 20,000 international runs. Would be the fastest to this milestone.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Similar ball, defended back to the bowler.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Holds the length back a touch, Vijay goes back and hops to push it towards mid-wicket.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Angling away, pitched on middle and off, pushed towards cover.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed towards mid off.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, pushed back to the bowler.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, tickled towards fine leg for a single. 19,999 runs for Kohli now, in international cricket.
22.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wrongly lined. Down the leg side, Shankar helps it to the fine leg fence!
22.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended solidly from the crease.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully blocked.
22.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, Shankar looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended from the crease.
22.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MAJESTIC! Half volley outside off, Shankar leans and drives it wide of mid off. Oshane Thomas runs to his left and just stretches out his leg but misses and the ball goes through! Lazy effort.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli comes down the track and strokes it to point.
21.5 overs (4 Runs) IN THE AIR...FOUR! Short ball on the body. It is a well-directed one. Kohli looks to pull but does not time it well. The ball goes off the top edge towards the vacant fine leg region and he gets a boundary. Lucky one but he will take it.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball on off, Kohli sways away from it.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Shankar is off the mark and it also brings up the 100 for India. Good length ball on the pads, Shankar flicks it towards deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Shankar defends it off the front foot.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli punches it wide of cover and gets a single.
Sheldon Cottrell is back. 3-0-14-0 his figures so far.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Shankar defends it off the front foot. End of a brilliant over. 1 run and a big wicket of Rahul.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer to welcome Shankar. It keeps rising, Shankar sways away from it.
Vijay Shankar walks out at number 4.
20.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled 'em! Good length ball pitching around off, it comes in a bit after pitching. After two consecutive dots, which could have been a run. Rahul looks to play the on drive but the ball goes right between his bat and pad. It goes onto hit the off pole. Holder is ecstatic and once again Rahul throws away his good start. Jason has bowled really well here and now he has a well deserved wicket to his name.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahul cuts it but Allen there dives to his left and stops a certain boundary.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Rahul flicks it to the right of mid-wicket. The fielder at short mid-wicket dives to his right and stops it.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli strokes it towards cover and gets a single.