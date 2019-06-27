29.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Live Score
29.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle and off, Kohli glances it down the leg side for a single.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Dhoni starts his innings with a solid back foot defense.
To a huge cheer from the crowd, MS Dhoni walks out to bat next.
28.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Another brilliant review from Holder. Once again the umpire has to reverse his decision. Good length ball outside off, it moves away just a hint after pitching. Kedar looks to run it down on the off side. He misses the ball but he straightaway looks behind as the ball goes straight to Hope behind the stumps. The West Indies players put an appeal but the umpire does not raise his finger. Holder signals the T to take it upstairs. Replays roll in and Ultra Edge shows a spike on it as the ball goes past his bat. The West Indies players are happy with joy. Kedar's reaction was an indication that he had got a feather on it.
Review for a caught behind! This might be interesting. West Indies are confident that they have got Kedar Jadhav. Has he nicked this? Oh dear... there seems to be a spike when the ball passes the bat. Kedar might have to go back...
28.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled and pulled hard. Roach bowls a short ball on off, Kedar gets on his back foot and pulls it with authority through mid-wicket for a boundary.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Kedar looks to defend but it goes off the leading edge towards cover.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, VK pulls it towards square leg for a single.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Kohli plays a gorgeous drive but the man at mid off dives to his right and stops the ball. Had it not been for the effort, that was a definite boundary.
27.6 overs (2 Runs) Outside off on a length, Kedar drives it through point. Nurse in the deep runs to his right and stops the ball from going to the fence. The batsmen take two.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on top of the stumps, Kedar defends it off the back foot.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Jadhav leaves it alone.
27.3 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR VIRAT KOHLI! Good length ball on off, Kohli strokes it towards cover to bring up his 53rd ODI fifty. His 4th in this World Cup. Virat will now be looking to convert this into his maiden 100 of this World Cup.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Follows the boundary with a solid back foot defense.
27.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellently played! Overpitched on off, Kohli gets on his front foot and drives it with ease through covers for a boundary. He moves to 49 with that.
Oshane Thomas is back! 3-0-21-0, his figures so far.
26.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kohli flicks it to the leg side and gets a single. He keeps the strike.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Kedar is off the mark. Fuller on the body, Jadhav tucks it towards mid on and takes a quick single. He does not ground his bat and luckily for Jadhav the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, KJ defends it off the front foot.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Kedar defends it off the front foot.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Jadhav defends it off the back foot.
Kedar Jadhav is the new man in.
26.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Roach gets his second of the game. Good length ball pitching on off, the ball moves away after pitching. Shankar looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge due to the away movement. It goes to the right of the keeper. Hope dives on that side and takes a very good low catch. Bringing Roach back into the attack has worked for Holder. Shankar will be disappointed not to make the most of the opportunity today.
Kemar Roach is back on! 5-0-21-1 his figures so far.
25.6 overs (2 Runs) Sweet sound! Good length ball around off, Kohli gets on his front foot and drives it right off the meat of his bat. It goes wide of sweeper cover and Virat comes back for the second.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Better this, length ball on off. Kohli hops and defends. He looks for a quick run but does not get it. Sheldon gets to the ball and has a kick at it but he misses the stumps.
25.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball from Cottrell. It is short and on the body, on top of leg pole. Kohli shuffles across and pulls it fine down the leg side for a boundary. Moves to 42 with that.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Kohli defends it with soft hands and looks for a quick run but Shankar quickly shouts no.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Shankar glances it behind square on the leg side and rotates the strike.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, Kohli plays an aggressive pull towards square leg for a single.