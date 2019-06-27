44.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Hardik punches it to long off and gets a single.
Live Score
44.5 overs (2 Runs) Cross seam delivery on off, Hardik drives it to short cover and takes a quick single,. The fielder there has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. There is no one backing up so they get one more.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Play and miss. Good length ball outside off, Pandya looks to hit but misses.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, MS pulls it to square leg for a single.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, HP drives it but the ball turns in his hand towards sweeper cover for one.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Slower ball on the pads, Hardik turns it to short fine leg and comes out for a run but Dhoni sends him back. He has not taken those quick singles we are used to see.
43.6 overs (2 Runs) Once again it full around off, Dhoni milks it wide of sweeper cover and gets a couple.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Hardik strokes it to sweeper cover for a single.
Some issue with Cottrell. While trying to field the previous ball, he rolled over on his ankle. Seems to be in some pain. The physio is out in the middle.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Dhoni looks to hit it on the off side but it goes off the outside edge towards short fine leg. Cottrell dives to his left and stops the ball. In the process he hurts his knee though.
43.3 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe. Good length ball outside off, Pandya looks to hit it over point but it goes off the outside edge. It falls short of sweeper cover who comes running in. Hetmyer gets to the ball and they take one.
43.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powerful! Back of a length ball on off. It is a slower one, Hardik flat-bats it through long on for a boundary.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss outside off, Dhoni looks to drive but gets an inside edge which goes to short fine leg for a single.
42.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a run.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards long off for a single.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, played straight to point.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, extra bounce, pushed to the off side.
42.2 overs (2 Runs) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards mid off.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Hardik pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
41.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Barthwaite is struggling for his line here. He once again bowls it down the leg side and it has been wided.
41.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Brathwaite misses his line and bowls it full down the leg side. Hardik looks to flick but misses.
41.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled and pulled with venom. Back of a length ball on off, Hardik plays a short arm pull between long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, MS flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
41.3 overs (3 Runs) Full on the pads, Pandya flicks it to the the longer side of the boundary towards square leg. The fielder there runs to his right and stops the ball with his right feet. The batsmen take three.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, MS strokes it to long on for one.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off and middle, Hardik plays it to long on and gets a single.
Carlos Brathwaite is into the attack for the first time today.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss to finish Holder's spell. Dhoni looks to pull but misses. Holder finishes with the figures of 10-2-33-2. Good day for the skipper with the ball.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhoni tucks it to mid-wicket.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball, this time Pandya pulls it towards square leg and gets a single.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball, Hardik looks to pull but is early on it. The ball hits his glove and goes to cover-point.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Hardik has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery
40.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Hardik plays a straight drive. It is straight as an arrow, Holder stretches out his right leg but does not get anything on the ball. The ball goes onto hit the stumps at the bowler's end.