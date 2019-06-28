Right then, it's a below-par total on the board and South Africa will fancy chasing it down easily. Having said that, the pitch appears to be on the slower side and the Proteas will have to be careful, mainly against the spinners. Their batting has struggled in this edition but 203 doesn't look too difficult. Let's see how they fare in the run chase.
Live Score
Sri Lanka's innings was marred by some poor shot selection. They were in need of partnerships but their batsmen failed to tough it out in the middle. Many wickets were thrown away by playing reckless shots and they will be quite disappointed with this batting show in such a crunch game.
Dwaine Pretorius says that they had to be disciplined and he is happy to contribute for the team. Mentions that all the bowlers backed each other and did not let Sri Lanka build a partnership. Feels the wicket is on the slower side and they had to play basic cricket. States that they were not looking to do anything fancy and just concentrated on bowling on top of off. Reckons playing good cricketing shots and running hard will be the key on this track if they want to chase the target.
Excellent bowling performance by South Africa! They picked up a wicket on the very first ball of this match to remove the Sri Lankan skipper and from thereon were always in control. Yes, there was a quick partnership between Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando that followed after the first wicket but it didn't last for long and post that, we witnessed regular fall of wickets. The Proteas maintained relentless pressure throughout and rarely served bad deliveries. Every bowler contributed to the cause and Dwaine Pretorius, in particular, impressed the most in his first outing in this World Cup. Here is what he has to say in a quick interview...
49.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Sri Lanka are all out for 203! Morris serves a length ball in the line of the stumps, Malinga hops back and attempts to loft it inside-out over extra cover. Fails to get the connection right and Faf du Plessis makes no mistake this time inside the ring. He just moves back a bit to complete the catch.
49.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 200 up for Sri Lanka! Morris delivers it a bit short and around off, Malinga gives himself some room and whacks it through point.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on off, Lakmal swings it through mid-wicket and takes a single.
48.6 overs (1 Run) Lakmal forces the last delivery to mid off and scampers across for a brisk single. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end. Sri Lanka want to add as many runs as possible to their minuscule total.
Mid on drops back. Third man comes up.
48.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Shortish and outside off, Suranga throws his bat at it but fails to connect.
48.4 overs (0 Run) PUT DOWN! Straight in and straight out. Shortish and on middle, Lakmal moves back and pulls it uppishly to mid on. Faf du Plessis drops a regulation catch.
Lasith Malinga is the last man in.
48.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught and bowled. Sri Lanka are now nine down! Rabada hurls in a short ball around off, Udana tries to be brave with his pull shot but fails to get it anywhere close to the middle of his bat. It loops up straight in the air off the top edge and Rabada accepts it gleefully in his followthrough.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Again the length is on the shorter side, around off, Lakmal gets back inside the crease and pulls it down the ground without much timing for a run.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Isuru stays leg side of this one and slaps it through the line. The mid off fielder stops it to his left and the batsmen cross.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Sliding down the leg side, Udana tickles it fine down the leg side and retains strike with a run.
What happened there? The ground is invaded by bees. All the players are taking cover by going down flat on the ground. All seems to be fine now. After a slight hold up, the action resumes...
47.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Lakmal flicks it behind square leg for a run.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, Isuru squeezes it out towards mid off for a run.
47.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Full and around leg, following the batsman down, Udana tries to heave it over the leg side but once again is beaten by the slowness of the delivery.
47.2 overs (0 Run) Just short of Amla at backward point. A bit short and on off, Udana tries to punch it through the line but it takes the outer half and lobs towards the fielder. Amla goes down low but it falls just short of him.
47.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! A slower delivery, full and outside off at 123 kph, Udana winds up for a big shot but swings his willow early. Ends up missing the ball completely.
Chris Morris is back into the attack. 8-0-38-2 so far.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Rabada bangs in a short ball around middle, Isuru fends it off towards the vacant short leg region for a sharp run.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one deceives the batsman. Shortish and on middle, Udana swings and misses. It travels over the sticks.
46.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, cut off the back foot by Isuru but it went straight to point.
46.3 overs (2 Runs) Just clears a leaping mid off fielder! A length ball in the line of the stumps, Udana moves back to make room and then lofts it over Rassie van der Dussen inside the ring. He tries his best to catch it over his head but the ball goes over him. The batsmen take a couple of runs.
46.2 overs (0 Run) Top nut! Back of a length delivery outside off, holding its line, Isuru pushes inside the line and misses.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, some extra bounce, Lakmal gets surprised and somehow keeps it out towards mid-wicket off the inside edge. Udana calls him for a quick run.
Kagiso Rabada is back to bowl at the death.
45.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's a top shot! The length is fuller outside off and Udana drives it through the gap between mid off and extra cover for a boundary, first in Powerplay 3.
45.5 overs (0 Run) Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on off, Isuru draws forward and drives it back to the bowler.
The new batsman in is Suranga Lakmal.
45.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! It's a clean catch. Rabada has made a tough catch look very easy! Phehlukwayo digs in a short ball around off and Perera powers his pull shot across the line. But he fails to get enough meat behind his shot and Rabada runs in from deep square leg to catch it by diving forward. This is a big blow to Sri Lanka's hope of getting near 210-215.
Kagiso Rabada has taken a low catch in the deep. He gets up and looks confident. Two umpires get together and then refer it upstairs. Soft signal is out.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Udana drives this through the covers. One run added to the total.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on middle and leg, Perera nudges it through square leg for a run.