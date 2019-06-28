24.6 overs (0 Run) Once again Mendis flicks it towards mid-wicket. Dot ball to end the over.
Live Score
24.5 overs (0 Run) Tickles it off his pads to the on side but finds mid-wicket.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, Kusal should have been forward there but is beaten in flight. He hangs back and defends it at the last moment.
24.3 overs (1 Run) De Silva has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, full and outside off, Mendis lunges and pushes it with the spin to cover-point for a run.
24.1 overs (0 Run) A leg spinner, landing on middle, Mendis works it from the crease to square leg.
23.6 overs (0 Run) A touch short in length and around off, Dhananjaya defends it from the crease to end another tidy over.
23.5 overs (0 Run) A back foot punch this time but straight to the cover fielder.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Hurls a length delivery outside off, Dhananjaya shoulders arms.
23.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, blocked from the back foot.
23.1 overs (2 Runs) Sliding down the leg side, worked to deep square leg for a couple.
22.6 overs (1 Run) A googly on middle and leg, Dhananjaya flicks it with the spin to deep mid-wicket for a run.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks it back to the bowler.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely floated one, full and on off, de Silva defends it back off his front foot.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on off, defended from the crease to the off side.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 4 runs and a wicket, Morris has done his job for this spell.
Dhananjaya de Silva is the new man in. He had a good start against England but could not convert it. His team needs him to not just get a start but to convert it into a big one today.
21.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Mathews drags it down! Another blow to Sri Lanka as their most experienced player falls. Not a delivery to be proud of, really. Morris has bowled a half-tracker outside off, Mathews has to reach out for it as he tries to pull after coming down the track a bit but he gets a fat inside edge onto the stumps. South Africa rejoice and yet another partnership which was blossoming is cut short.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Angelo flicks it towards square leg and finds the fielder.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on middle, Mathews tries to work it on the leg side but fails to close the face of the bat in time. Ends up pushing it back.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Mathews has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
21.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot, 100 up! Mathews knows that mid on is up inside the circle, so he decides to take a chance. Runs down the track to a length ball around off and he pumps it over the infield for a boundary, his first of the day. A good start to the over for Sri Lanka.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball outside off, Mendis takes his front leg forward and then makes a leave. Four good balls to end the over from Tahir.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Too full and on middle, defended on the leg side.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Better this time from the leggie. Floated and full outside off, a hint of away spin, Mendis gets forward to cover the line and shoulders arms.
20.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Imran Tahir has not found his length and line yet. Tries a googly but the length is on the shorter side, Mendis goes deep inside the crease and pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Loose delivery first up and Tahir gets away with it. A full toss on off, Mathews heaves it down to deep mid-wicket for a run.