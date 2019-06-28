9.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Mendis watches the line closely and makes a leave.
Live Score
Kusal Mendis walks out to bat next. A slip in place for him.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! One shot too many for Avishka Fernando and he departs. A length ball on off, Fernando stays back to heave it again over the leg side but gets a big top edge. It balloons in the air towards mid off where Faf du Plessis backtracks a bit and takes a fine tumbling catch. The 67-run stand is broken and South Africa will be relieved.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A proper heave. Pretorius angles in a full length ball on middle and leg, Avishka leans forward and across before powering it over mid-wicket.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Some width on offer outside off, Perera steers it in the gap at point and takes one.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and off, Kusal plays it from the crease to covers.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery with fine leg up in the circle. Dwaine delivers it on the pads and Kusal nudges it wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A bit short and down the leg side, Perera tries to pull but misses.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller length ball on off, Perera tries to punch it off his back foot but it takes the outer half of his bat and runs down to deep point for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on leg, Fernando clips it off his pads and Pretorius moves swiftly across to his left from short fine leg to make a diving stop. Just one taken.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Works a length ball in front of square leg and it runs down to the deep. One run added to the total.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Short in length around leg, Kusal pulls but without much connection. It goes straight to short fine leg.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle and leg, Fernando glances it through mid-wicket and picks up a run.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Provides width on his first delivery outside off, Perera rocks back and slaps it to deep point for a run.
Andile Phehlukwayo is ready to bowl his first over.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Appeal for an lbw! Pretorius delivers it on a length on middle, Fernando fails to work it around and is hit on the pads. They appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Too high.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! A length ball on middle and leg, Avishka picks it off his pads and neatly deflects it down to fine leg for a boundary. 50-run stand comes up! Excellent going from this pair.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around leg, Perera tries to pull but is beaten for pace. It takes his thigh pad and goes towards point for a leg bye.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Kusal has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Turns it off his pads to mid-wicket and scampers across to the other end.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around leg, Perera tries to flick and somehow gets it away from the inner half of his blade. The ball rolls to square leg and the batsmen cross.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, Avishka stays back and plays it down softly to covers. 8 from this over, 18 in Rabada's last two.
6.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boom! Rabada over-corrects everything. The length goes very full and the line is wide outside off, Kusal needs no second invitation. He attacks it and drills his drive through extra cover.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Massive wide! A wild delivery again by Rabada, short and way down the leg side. Perera allows it through. Struggling with left-right combo.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Good fielding by Andile! Back of a length delivery outside off, Fernando punches it towards extra cover. Phehlukwayo reacts quickly to his left from mid off and makes a diving stop. Cannot prevent the single though.
6.2 overs (1 Run) The line is straight from Rabada and Perera flicks it in front of square leg for a run.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Serves it on a length around off, Kusal drives it towards mid off and immediately screams a loud no. Fernando returns safely as the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball on off, Fernando defends it off his back foot to the off side.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and forces it out towards mid on.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Half-appeal for a catch! Not given. Movement off the surface, it lands it on a length around middle and leg, Avishka tries to flick but misses. There is some noise but the umpire shows that it brushed the pads.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Perera plays it gently off his pads behind square leg. The keeper gets to the ball to his right and the batsmen cross for a run.
5.2 overs (0 Run) In the channel outside off, a bit short in length, Kusal swishes and misses.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on leg, Perera helps it off his pads to square leg.