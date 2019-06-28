 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:28 June 2019 15:54 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Sri Lanka vs South Africa from Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
SL vs SA Latest Score

9.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Mendis watches the line closely and makes a leave.

Kusal Mendis walks out to bat next. A slip in place for him.

9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! One shot too many for Avishka Fernando and he departs. A length ball on off, Fernando stays back to heave it again over the leg side but gets a big top edge. It balloons in the air towards mid off where Faf du Plessis backtracks a bit and takes a fine tumbling catch. The 67-run stand is broken and South Africa will be relieved. SL vs SA: Match 35: WICKET! Avishka Fernando c Faf du Plessis b Dwaine Pretorius 30 (29b, 4x4, 0x6). श्रीलंका 67/2 (9.5 Ov). CRR: 6.81

9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A proper heave. Pretorius angles in a full length ball on middle and leg, Avishka leans forward and across before powering it over mid-wicket. SL vs SA: Match 35: Avishka Fernando hits Dwaine Pretorius for a 4! Sri Lanka 67/1 (9.4 Ov). CRR: 6.93

9.3 overs (1 Run) Some width on offer outside off, Perera steers it in the gap at point and takes one.

9.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and off, Kusal plays it from the crease to covers.

9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery with fine leg up in the circle. Dwaine delivers it on the pads and Kusal nudges it wide of short fine leg for a boundary. SL vs SA: Match 35: Kusal Perera hits Dwaine Pretorius for a 4! Sri Lanka 62/1 (9.1 Ov). CRR: 6.76

9.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A bit short and down the leg side, Perera tries to pull but misses.

8.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller length ball on off, Perera tries to punch it off his back foot but it takes the outer half of his bat and runs down to deep point for a single.

8.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on leg, Fernando clips it off his pads and Pretorius moves swiftly across to his left from short fine leg to make a diving stop. Just one taken.

8.4 overs (1 Run) Works a length ball in front of square leg and it runs down to the deep. One run added to the total.

8.3 overs (0 Run) Short in length around leg, Kusal pulls but without much connection. It goes straight to short fine leg.

8.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle and leg, Fernando glances it through mid-wicket and picks up a run.

8.1 overs (1 Run) Provides width on his first delivery outside off, Perera rocks back and slaps it to deep point for a run.

Andile Phehlukwayo is ready to bowl his first over.

7.6 overs (0 Run) Appeal for an lbw! Pretorius delivers it on a length on middle, Fernando fails to work it around and is hit on the pads. They appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Too high.

7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! A length ball on middle and leg, Avishka picks it off his pads and neatly deflects it down to fine leg for a boundary. 50-run stand comes up! Excellent going from this pair. SL vs SA: Match 35: Avishka Fernando hits Dwaine Pretorius for a 4! Sri Lanka 52/1 (7.5 Ov). CRR: 6.63

7.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around leg, Perera tries to pull but is beaten for pace. It takes his thigh pad and goes towards point for a leg bye.

7.3 overs (0 Run) Kusal has played that off the front foot and into the ground.

7.2 overs (1 Run) Turns it off his pads to mid-wicket and scampers across to the other end.

7.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around leg, Perera tries to flick and somehow gets it away from the inner half of his blade. The ball rolls to square leg and the batsmen cross.

6.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, Avishka stays back and plays it down softly to covers. 8 from this over, 18 in Rabada's last two.

6.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.

6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boom! Rabada over-corrects everything. The length goes very full and the line is wide outside off, Kusal needs no second invitation. He attacks it and drills his drive through extra cover. SL vs SA: Match 35: Kusal Perera hits Kagiso Rabada for a 4! Sri Lanka 44/1 (6.4 Ov). CRR: 6.6

6.4 overs (1 Run) Massive wide! A wild delivery again by Rabada, short and way down the leg side. Perera allows it through. Struggling with left-right combo.

6.3 overs (1 Run) Good fielding by Andile! Back of a length delivery outside off, Fernando punches it towards extra cover. Phehlukwayo reacts quickly to his left from mid off and makes a diving stop. Cannot prevent the single though.

6.2 overs (1 Run) The line is straight from Rabada and Perera flicks it in front of square leg for a run.

6.1 overs (0 Run) Serves it on a length around off, Kusal drives it towards mid off and immediately screams a loud no. Fernando returns safely as the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.

5.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball on off, Fernando defends it off his back foot to the off side.

5.5 overs (0 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and forces it out towards mid on.

5.4 overs (0 Run) Half-appeal for a catch! Not given. Movement off the surface, it lands it on a length around middle and leg, Avishka tries to flick but misses. There is some noise but the umpire shows that it brushed the pads.

5.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Perera plays it gently off his pads behind square leg. The keeper gets to the ball to his right and the batsmen cross for a run.

5.2 overs (0 Run) In the channel outside off, a bit short in length, Kusal swishes and misses.

5.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on leg, Perera helps it off his pads to square leg.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Match 35
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Preview: Pakistan Face Afghanistan Test In Bid To Qualify For World Cup Semi-Finals
Preview: Pakistan Face Afghanistan Test In Bid To Qualify For World Cup Semi-Finals
Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
"MS Dhoni Absorbs All Pressure": Jasprit Bumrah Backs Former India Captain
"MS Dhoni Absorbs All Pressure": Jasprit Bumrah Backs Former India Captain
World Cup 2019: Controversial Rohit Sharma Decision Spurs Fan To Edit Umpire Michael Gough
World Cup 2019: Controversial Rohit Sharma Decision Spurs Fan To Edit Umpire Michael Gough's Wikipedia Page
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.