4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Perfect timing! A bit overpitched by Rabada. On middle and leg, Avishka drives it delightfully down the ground for a boundary at long on. 10 from the over, a good one for Sri Lanka.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Perera bunts it towards wide mid off. The fielder is at the edge of the circle and the batsmen steal a single.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Fernando guides it towards third man for a single.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! This one goes through everyone. A big inswinger by Rabada. It lands it on a length around off, nips back in to beat the inside half of Fernando's bat and flies past the diving keeper to the fine leg fence.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball moving back into the batsman, Avishka presents a straight bat and pushes it towards mid on.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Fernando rocks back and punches it towards wide mid off.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Attempts for a big shot but misses. This you will always get with Kusal Perera. He sees room outside off and tries to slap it through the line. But his bat swing is a little early and hence he misses. Morris smiles.
3.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Kusal punches from the crease but finds the cover fielder.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Avishka helps it behind square leg and rotates the strike.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on leg, pushed down towards mid on.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Sliding down the leg side, on a length, it's clipped through square leg for a run.
Third man comes up. Cover drops back to deep point.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over. Don't feed room to this batsman. He will always latch onto it and smash it. Full and wide outside off, Perera exercises his arms and lifts it over cover-point for a boundary.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle and leg, it's defended back with a straight bat.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Gets carried away there seeing the width outside off. Flashes his blade at it and misses. Needs to be careful with his shot selection.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Angling in around off, Avishka defends it back solidly.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Timing and placement of the highest order! He is a really talented batsman and is showing his class. Enough width on offer there, Avishka remains on the back foot and punches it sweetly through covers.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! On a length and outside off, Fernando tries to drive it through covers but is beaten as the ball straightens.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and outside off, Avishka stays back and hits it through the gap at mid off and extra cover. Two taken.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten all ends up! A length ball outside off, straightening a touch, Perera pushes at it without any footwork and is beaten. 15 minutes done and just two overs, the overrate is quite disappointing to be honest.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sanath Jayasuriya will be proud of that shot. Width on offer outside off, Perera camps back and powers it through cover-point. No stopping this one.
1.4 overs (0 Run) This one is on a driving length outside off, Perera stops himself from committing into a drive.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slips a length ball down the leg side, Kusal tries to flick but misses. De Kock dives across to his right to collect the ball.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Big bottom edge there! Slightly short and outside off, Perera winds up for a big pull shot across the line but it takes the bottom half of his blade and goes on the bounce to the keeper.
1.2 overs (3 Runs) Fullish on this occasion, straighter in line, Fernando flicks it through mid-wicket and Tahir gives the chase. The ball slows down before the fence and the batsmen take three.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a short and wide delivery outside off, Fernando chases and misses.
Chris Morris to speed in from the other end with the second new ball. Two slips stay...
0.6 over (0 Run) Shortish and on middle, Kusal plays it down in front of square leg and shouts wait there... Dot ball to end the over, a successful one first up for the Saffas.
0.5 over (2 Runs) A touch short in length and around middle and leg, Perera tucks it behind square leg and picks up a couple of runs.
0.4 over (0 Run) Better line. On middle and off, Perera covers the delivery and blocks it with a straight bat.
0.4 over (1 Run) Wide! Short delivery, a wild one down the leg side, Kusal has an easy leave.
0.3 over (3 Runs) Lovely shot! Back of a length delivery outside off, Fernando stands tall and steers it through the gap between cover-point and point. The fielder from the former position chases it down. He slips a bit while turning but safely returns the ball in play. Three runs taken and Sri Lanka are underway.
0.2 over (0 Run) Rabada goes short and wide outside off, Fernando reaches out for it and taps it down to cover-point.
Avishka Fernando walks out at number 3. He is out in the middle in the very second ball of the innings. He played a very good knock against England, scoring a quickfire 49 in that game.
0.1 over (0 Run) OUT! Rabada strikes first ball! What a cracking beginning to this match! Kagiso steams in and delivers a shortish ball on middle, it shoots off the surface after landing and Karunaratne is surprised by the extra bounce. He takes his eyes off the ball and tries to fend it off. But it takes his gloves and loops up to second slip. A simple catch for Faf du Plessis. Perfect start for the Proteas.
Time to get underway! Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera are the openers for Sri Lanka. There will be something in the pitch early on for the pacers, so the opening pair will have to be watchful. Kagiso Rabada to steam in with the first new ball. Two slips are in place.
Players from both the sides are out in the centre to sing their respective national anthems. South Africa's first, followed by Sri Lanka's...
PITCH REPORT - Pommie Mbangwa and Nasser Hussain are the pitch analysts for the day. Mbangwa says the sun is coming out. Tells us that it is a very big ground. From the Lumley End, the boundary at third man is the shortest at 70m and from the Finchale End, it's at 66m towards the fine leg region. Hussain from the other end says the ground dimension will help spinners. Tells historically this surface has helped pacers. On the surface, Nasser says there is a little bit of grass covering and there might be a hint of seam movement for the pace bowlers today. He feels the toss will be very important in this game.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne(C), Kusal Perera(WK), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal (IN for Nuwan Pradeep).
South Africa (Playing XI) - Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(WK), Faf du Plessis(C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy (IN for David Miller), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius (IN for Lungi Ngidi), Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.
Sri Lankan skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne says they were going to bat first anyway and are just looking to put runs on the board and defend. Adds they wanted the experienced guys to lead from the front and they did in the last game. Credits Mathews for the innings he played against England in the last game.
South African skipper, Faf du Plessis says it's a fresh pitch and they are hoping for some early seam movement. Feels that it won't spin too much in the second half. Informs about the two changes, Dwaine Pretorius and JP Duminy are in for Lungi Ngidi and David Miller.
TOSS - Faf du Plessis wins the coin toss and SOUTH AFRICA WILL FIELD!