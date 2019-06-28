13.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Covers the line of the delivery and blocks it safely.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Helps a length ball off his pads to mid-wicket. Finds the fielder. The non-striker wants a run but is sent back as Rassie van der Dussen misses his shy at the bowler's end. Duminy does well to back up the throw.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Mendis forces it down to mid on.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
12.3 overs (0 Run) In the zone outside off, on a length, Kusal covers his stumps and shoulders arms.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice timing! Fullish delivery, on middle and leg, Mendis picks it up off his pads and flicks it nicely in front of square leg. The in-ring fielder gives the chase but the ball wins the race.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Mendis reaches out for it and hits it towards point.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off and middle. Mathews pushes it to mid on.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Defends it off the back foot this time.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Full on the stumps, Mathews defends it off the front foot.
Angelo Mathews is in next. He finally struck some form in the last match and once again is needed to play a good knock here. Sri Lanka in some trouble after the second wicket partnership.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Chopped on! Another set batsman goes without converting his start. Good length ball on off, Perera looks to cut but the ball is too close to his body. He still goes ahead with the shot and ends up getting an inside edge as the ball nips in a bit as well. The ball hits his pad and then goes on to disturb the stumps. He looks dejected as he was looking good in the middle. Last thing Sri Lanka wanted was to lose him, having lost Avishka. Pretorius gets his second of the game and this looks like an inspired selection from South Africa. The Islanders will have to rebuild once again here.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly fuller around off, Mendis taps it down to third man and gets to the other end.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Perera turns it towards square leg and gets a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Mendis defends it with an angled bat to point.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short and down the leg side, Kusal fails to middle his pull shot. It goes off his thigh pad to fine leg for a leg bye.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Perera has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, eased down to fine leg for a run.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Good length delivery in the channel outside off, Kusal feels for it inside the line and misses.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Perera plays a pull shot to this short delivery through mid-wicket. One run added to the total.