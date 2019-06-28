29.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone, the monotonous action continues. Just one from the over.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Third leave in a row from Mendis, he is just trying to see through this over.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Another delivery in the region outside off, Jeevan makes a watchful leave.
29.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball outside off, angling away from the batsman, Mendis shoulders arms.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Nice and full in the line of the stumps, Mendis defends it closely to his body. Very compact.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, de Silva eases it down to third man and picks up a single.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted and around leg, Mendis blocks it on the leg side.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full on off, gently pushed through covers for a run.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Dhananjaya played that off the front foot and into the ground.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Very full in length on middle, Jeevan brings his bat down and digs it out a bit uppishly. It goes safely down to long on for a run.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle, knocked down through mid on for a run.
28.1 overs (0 Run) De Silva has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Some extra bounce around leg, Jeevan tries working it around but misses and is hit on the thigh pad. A wicket maiden for Pretorius, he continues to impress everyone.
27.5 overs (0 Run) On and around off, defended from the back foot by Jeevan.
27.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten on the drive! Full and outside off, angling away again, Mendis tries to drive it through covers but misses.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery angling across the batsman, Mendis watches the line closely before making a leave.
Jeevan Mendis is the next batsman in. A slip in place for him.
27.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Third wicket for Pretorius. Mendis too cannot convert his start and the same problem continues for Sri Lanka. Pretorius bowls it on a back of a length outside off, Mendis looks to punch but does so uppishly. It goes to the left of cover-point. Morris, stationed there, dives in front to his left and takes a very good catch just above the ground on the practice pitch. Maybe the tall frame of Morris helped him there. Sri Lanka in deep trouble here. With every passing wicket their hopes of staying alive in this tournament is diminishing.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Too full in length on middle, Mendis strokes it to long on for a run. 5 from the over!
26.5 overs (2 Runs) Drags his length short and bowls it wide outside off, Mendis moves back and cuts it through point for a couple.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Eases a full ball down through mid on for another single.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, on middle, Mendis gets back and helps it through the gap on the leg side for a run.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on off, a bit short, Mendis initially looks to come down the track but then adjusts at the last moment to cut it towards point.
26.1 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Strides forward to a full ball and drives it with soft hands towards mid off. Maiden over!
25.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller length ball on middle, Dhananjaya gets forward and across before pushing it out to mid on.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, de Silva defends it from the back foot.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, Dhananjaya goes on his toes and taps it down to covers.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
25.1 overs (0 Run) A good-looking off drive by Dhananjaya but he finds the fielder inside the ring.