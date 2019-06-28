39.6 overs (0 Run) Bumper! Morris digs it in and Perera sits underneath it.
Isuru Udana is the new batsman in.
39.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Morris persists with bowling short and eventually manages to bounce out Jeevan. It's a nicely directed half-tracker, Mendis takes the challenge to pull it again but fails to middle his shot. It flies off the top edge and Pretorius runs across to his right from fine leg to complete the catch. Another partnership is broken in the 20s.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. No run.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Morris digs in a bouncer on middle, Jeevan ducks and allows it through. Wide called for height!
39.3 overs (2 Runs) Good stop in the deep by Rabada. Mendis picks a short delivery from around off and pulls it over mid-wicket. Rabada in the deep makes a diving stop and the batsmen take two.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Angling away from the batsman, on a length, Mendis taps it down from the back foot to point.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Perera sits back inside the crease and pulls it over mid-wicket for a run.
38.6 overs (3 Runs) On the pads, Thisara flicks it fine of Tahir at short fine leg. The ball does not have the legs to go to the fence. The boundaries are big here so Tahir gets to the ball and in the meanwhile the batsmen come back for the third.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Thisara blocks it.
38.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Duminy sprays one down the leg side, Thisara looks to flick it but misses. The ball beats de Kock and goes to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Premeditates the sweep shot but at the end sees the ball is outside off so he strokes it towards deep point for one.
38.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! 150 comes up for Sri Lanka. Duminy tosses it up on off, Mendis uses his feet and comes down the track. He sees the mid on is up so he goes over him and fetches himself a boundary.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Slider on middle, Thisara looks to play it on the off side but the ball goes towards square leg off the inside edge. The batsmen run a single.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Thisara punches it to point.
37.6 overs (0 Run) A near yorker on middle, Mendis digs it out at the last minute. 9 from the over.
37.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one comes out of nowhere. Shortish delivery around off, Jeevan moves inside the line and powers it over square leg. The connection is nice and hard and it goes over the fence for a biggie.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Direct hit would have consumed Thisara Perera. A length delivery around middle and off, Perera stays back and bunts it down to mid on. He attempts for a sharp single but would have gone for all money had Faf du Plessis found the stumps with his shy at the bowler's end. Thisara survives.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Uppish but wide of point! Short in length and outside off, Mendis cracks it off his back foot past the diving point fielder for a run.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Tries to pull the shorter delivery but mistimes it to mid on.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around leg, Perera glances it off his hips to backward square leg for a run.
Chris Morris is back into the attack.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Floated and full on off, blocked off the front foot. 1 run and 1 wicket and JP will be happy with his first over.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Smartly bowled. An arm ball on off, skidding back in and rushing the southpaw, Jeevan picks it very late and somehow keeps it out safely off the inside edge. Luckily, it hit him on the pads and didn't go onto the stumps.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, driven back to the bowler who made the stop to his right.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Mendis has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball around off, Perera drives it through mid off for a run.
Thisara Perera arrives. He's known for his big hitting but don't think Sri Lanka really want that at this stage. They need someone to put in a stand and take it deep before launching in the last few overs.
36.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Duminy strikes first ball! He is all smiles. A very substandard shot selection from Dhananjaya and he is on his bike. A flighted delivery landing full around leg, de Silva tries to be too fancy here. Attempts for the reverse sweep but fails to get anything behind it. It goes right through him and rattles the stumps.
JP Duminy is back on. He bowls useful off-spin deliveries.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Mendis stands back and taps it down to point. Another maiden for Kagiso!
35.5 overs (0 Run) A bouncer again, this time it's around off, Mendis sways away from the line of attack at the last moment.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Rabada switches to 'round the wicket and delivers it short and wide outside off, Mendis sticks back and leaves it.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length around off, Mendis keeps his weight on the back leg and defends it on the off side. That bouncer has put a seed of doubt in his mind. Now watch out for his footwork.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! Well-directed. Mendis ducks at the last moment.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, angling away from the left-hander, Mendis stays back and offers no shot.