34.6 overs (0 Run) On and around off, a length delivery, Dhananjaya defends it from the crease. 7 from the over, a good one for a change for Sri Lanka.
34.5 overs (1 Run) A short delivery which has been pulled away behind square leg and the fine leg fielder cuts it off. They pick up a single.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Mendis defends it from within the crease.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish again, wide outside off, de Silva chops it down to third man for a run.
34.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Plenty of width on offer outside off, Dhananjaya rocks on the back foot and slaps it square of the wicket on the off side for a boundary.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Mendis pulls it down to fine leg for a run.
Andile Phehlukwayo is back for another spell. His job will be to maintain the same intensity from this end.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Lands it close to off stump, no width there, de Silva is forced to defend again. A maiden from Rabada.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Hurls in a length ball, de Silva chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on top of off, de Silva blocks from the crease.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Dhananjaya has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Presses forward to a full ball and pushes it down to mid off.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Right on the button. A length ball close to off stump, de Silva gets half-forward and defends it towards point.
Kagiso Rabada is back! 6-0-29-1, his figures so far.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Jeevan drives it to the man at cover.
32.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Jeevan defends it off the front foot.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Mendis cuts it but finds point.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Mendis defends it off the front foot off the outer half of his bat.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Jeevan nudges it to the right of Tahir. He dives there and stops the ball.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, de Silva sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
Drinks break. South Africa are all over Sri Lanka like a rash. They have not allowed any partnership to develop after the second wicket stand and have done an exemplary job in keeping Sri Lanka under check. Wickets have also gone down at regular intervals and the Lankan batsmen have been quite poor with their shot selection and execution. 5 wickets left and 18 overs to go. Can Sri Lanka bat out the whole overs and put up a score around 220-225?
31.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off and on a length, Jeevan shoulders arms to it.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Once again it is on a length, Dhananjaya punches it towards mid on for one.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the stumps, Dhananjaya defends it back to the bowler.
31.3 overs (2 Runs) Full on the pads, de Silva flicks it towards deep square leg and gets a couple.
31.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Jeevan looks to flick but the ball rolls off his thigh pad towards square leg and they take a leg bye.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Jeevan leaves it alone.
30.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary after the 22nd over! Full and outside off, de Silva strides forward and drives it with the spin through covers for a cracking boundary.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, driven down through mid off for one.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Mendis has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
30.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
30.2 overs (1 Run) A bit uppish but safely down to long off. Full and flighted on off, turning away, de Silva tries working it on the leg side but gets a leading edge. It flies over mid off for a run.
30.1 overs (2 Runs) Full toss on middle, drilled back past the bowler for a couple of runs down the ground.