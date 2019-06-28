44.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker one around leg, punched from the back foot towards mid-wicket for a run. Tahir bowls out, no wicket for him but he kept one end tidy.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy and on off, this time Isuru eases it in the gap at covers for one.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Presses forward to a full ball and pushes it back to the bowler.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Isuru gets back to cut but fails to connect.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted and very full on off, Udana gets a bit forward and digs it out.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Too full in length on off, Perera whips it down to long on for a run.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Goes on the back foot to a shortish ball and forces it down towards mid off for a run. 5 from the over!
43.5 overs (0 Run) A slower one around leg, skidding off the surface, Perera tries hitting across the line but it doesn't bounce much and strikes him on the thigh pad.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Surprises the batsman with a short ball on middle, Udana plays a mistimed pull shot towards mid-wicket for one.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Drives a full ball through the line but finds the cover fielder.
43.2 overs (2 Runs) A length ball angling into the batsman, Udana flicks it off the inner half to deep backward square leg. Good running between the wickets as they take two runs.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Perera punches it off his back foot towards extra cover for a run.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 11 runs in the 3 overs of Powerplay 3.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy and on off, it's driven through mid off for a single.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Skidding back in around off, Perera goes hard at it but finds mid-wicket.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker one on off, Perera defends it from within the crease.
42.2 overs (2 Runs) Catch it is the shout but it lands safely. Short and on off, Thisara moves back and pulls it over mid-wicket. The ball falls in no man's land and they take a couple of runs.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted and on off, pushed off the front foot to point.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Some movement off the deck there with extra bounce. A length ball landing on off and cutting back in, Isuru stays back and keeps it out from the upper half of his bat.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wayward delivery, way down the leg side, Udana turns and lets it through.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one, on a length and outside off, Isuru tries to tap and run but ends up pushing it straight to point.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Thisara punches it down towards mid on for one.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Udana slams it behind point and takes one.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, Udana has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on middle, Thisara easily works it in the gap at mid-wicket and takes a run.
Andile Phehlukwayo is back into the attack as well.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter through the air, too full and on middle, Isuru tries to defend but it takes the inside edge and rolls to square leg.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Strides forward to a full ball and works it with the spin to deep mid-wicket for a run.
40.4 overs (2 Runs) Turning down the leg side, Thisara helps it through square leg for a couple of runs.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Nicely flighted, full and around off, Isuru pushes it with the spin towards cover-point for a run.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Udana has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted and too full in length on middle, Udana jams it out to covers.