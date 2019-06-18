 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Sachin Tendulkar's Hilarious Reply To ICC's Comparison With Rohit Sharma's Six Wins Hearts

Updated: 18 June 2019 17:43 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted a video comparing Rohit Sharma's six to Sachin Tendulkar's iconic six which he hit during 2003 World Cup.

Sachin Tendulkar
Rohit Sharma is in scintillating form in the ongoing World Cup 2019. © AFP

Rohit Sharma, often regarded as the most stylish India player, is in scintillating form in the ongoing World Cup 2019 and the 36 boundaries, including six hits over the fence so far are a testimony to that. But of all these strokes, his one shot which he played off the bowling of Pakistan's Hassan Ali over backward point during his 140-run knock has forced everyone into nostalgia, with many comparing it to Sachin Tendulkar's iconic six during 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video on its Twitter handle comparing Rohit's six to Sachin Tendulkar's iconic six over backward point which he played off the bowling of fiery Shoaib Akhtar during 2003 World Cup. ICC also asked people to share their opinion on who do they think played the shot better -- Hitman or Master Blaster.

"Sachin in 2003 or Rohit in 2019 - who did it better?" ICC captioned its video.

Sachin, instead of comparing Rohit's shot to his, replied, "We both are from INDIA and in this case, AAMCHI MUMBAI as well....So heads I win, tails you lose!"

It was Rohit Sharma's powerful knock of 140 runs off just 113 balls that helped India post a huge total on board after they were invited to bat by Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed after winning the toss.

India won the rain-curtailed match by 89 runs via DLS method after Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar picked up two wickets apiece.

Rohit has already amassed 319 runs in just three innings of World Cup 2019 at a whooping average of 159.50, with the help of two centuries and a half century.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar India India Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs Pakistan, Match 22
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Shara smashed Hassan Ali over backward point for a six
  • Rohit Sharma's six forced everyone into nostalgia
  • Many, including ICC, compared Rohit's hit to Sachin's iconic six
Related Articles
"He
"He's Jumping Around At Wagah, Show Your Bowling Here": Shoaib Akhtar Rips Into Hassan Ali
Watch: Rohit Sharma
Watch: Rohit Sharma's Answer To Pakistani Journalist's Question Leads To Laugh Riot
India vs Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed Admits It Has Become Tougher For Pakistan After Crushing Loss To India
India vs Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed Admits It Has Become Tougher For Pakistan After Crushing Loss To India
"Wanted To Kill The Game": Rohit Sharma On His Second-Wicket Stand With Virat Kohli Against Pakistan
"Wanted To Kill The Game": Rohit Sharma On His Second-Wicket Stand With Virat Kohli Against Pakistan
World Cup 2019: India Continue Unbeaten Run With Crushing Win Over Pakistan
World Cup 2019: India Continue Unbeaten Run With Crushing Win Over Pakistan
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.