44.6 overs (0 Run) Goes length now and Rabada works it to mid-wicket. End of a lovely over by Wahab.
44.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss, the yorker does not come out right. It is worked through square leg for one.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Too short this time! Phehlukwayo ducks under it. Wided.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Misses the yorker by a little and it is a full ball. Rabada strokes it to mid off for one.
44.3 overs (0 Run) This is top class stuff! Another yorker tailing back in from off. Rabada jams it out. He may have been ready for it.
Kagiso Rabada is the next batsman in.
44.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Waahab gets his first! He says, he needs no support from his fielders and he will do it by himself! A corker of a yorker there. It is right at the base of leg stump. Tails away. Morris fails to jam it out and he has to take the long walk back.
44.1 overs (1 Run) An inswinging low full toss on the pads, Andile looks to flick but misses. It goes off the pads towards the off side. A leg bye taken.
Wahab Riaz is back!
43.6 overs (1 Run) No boundary after that one in this over! Floats it up on off, Phehlukwayo mistimes it to long off and a run is taken. End of Shadab's spell. He has been the game changer for Pakistan. He has gone for 50 and taken three wickets.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Good comeback! Shadab fires it on the stumps, AP pushes it back to the bowler.
43.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Phehlukwayo brings out the slog sweep. Does not hit that well but away from the deep mid-wicket fielder who puts in a dive but does not get to it. Need another boundary in this over.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter around off, this one does not bounce a lot. Morris hits it towards long off for one.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Phehlukwayo slaps it through covers for one.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Shadab floats it up on off, this is hti hard down to long off for one.
42.6 overs (1 Run) In the air... but safe! A full toss, a quick one. Morris once again looks to go over long off but the bat turns in his hands. Lands in the vacant mid off region for one. 16 from the over. 96 needed in 42.
42.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is probably the shot of the day! Lovely extension of the arms and gets the desired result. Length and around off, Morris lofts it with the straight bat and it clears the long off fence. This is a big over and still a ball to go.
42.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very clever shot! Slightly shorter and outside off, Morris clears his front leg but then realizes he does not need to swing hard. Just uses the pace and guides it over point for a boundary.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and otuside off, this is hit through covers for one.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed to cover.
42.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Inside edge! Length and around off, Andile Phehlukwayo looks to hit it through the off side but gets an inside edge which goes just past the leg stump and into the fine leg fence. 200 up for South Africa.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter again on middle, Phehlukwayo hits it uppishly but past the diving bowler for one.
41.5 overs (0 Run) An appeal and a run out chance as well! Everything happening out there. A low full toss, Phehlukwayo looks to reverse sweep but misses. It hits him low on the pads on the leg side. The bowler is appealing while the batsman does not know where the ball is. He sets off for a run but then realizes it has not gone far. He tries to get back but luckily for him Sarfaraz misses the shy at his end.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Morris uses his feet and then hits it down to long on for one.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
41.2 overs (1 Run) The quicker one and on off, Andile looks to drive it on the off side but it goes off the inner half down to long on for one.
41.1 overs (1 Run) The googly on off, this is hit towards extra cover for one.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Morris drives it square on the off side for one. Just the 4 runs and a wicket from this over. The over which probably seals the deal for Pakistan.
Chris Morris walks out to bat next.
40.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Game, set and match for Pakistan? Probably yes! Miller had to go for it, the run rate kept on increasing and he perishes in the attempt to do so. He takes a few steps down and Shaheen Afridi bowls it slightly shorter on middle. Miller looks to heave it but misses and the ball hits the top of leg stump.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Full again on middle, this is hit through covers for one.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this is hit to cover. A dot! Can't afford too many at the moment, can South Africa.
40.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, this is hit through covers for one.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Phehlukwayo strokes it through point for one.