9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to end Powerplay 1! A welcome one. Faf du Plessis comes down the track and takes it on the full. He jams it past mid off and the ball races to the fence. 6 from the 10th. South Africa are 38 for 1 after Powerplay 1. Quite behind from what Pakistan were after their 0 overs. South Africa need another 271 in 240 balls.
Live Score
9.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Uses his feet but does not get to the pitch of the ball, he works it to mid-wicket.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on off, Faf du Plessis drives it to covers.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller again and on the pads, de Kock works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) He starts off with a full one on middle, Faf hits it down to long on for one.
Imad Wasim is on now!
8.6 overs (0 Run) Takes a few steps down the track and Afirid spots that. He shortens the length and de Kock pushes it back to the bowler. Another good over by Afridi.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Another mistimed shot! Full on off, de Kock can't get it off the middle and the ball rolls to mid off.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Not getting the timing right here is de Kock! Another full one by Shaheen. De Kock mistimes his drive to cover.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Another one which is slightly fuller, this one comes back in. De Kock looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off, de Kock jams it out to covers.
8.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A very tough chance! A good effort in the end by Shadab. Afridi bowls this fuller and it starts on middle, tails way a little. Faf looks to play it with a straight bat but it goes off the outer half to the left of point. Shadab there dives full stretch to his left, gets two hands to it but can't hang on. The batsmen take one.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps and lands it on a length, it is defended. Another tight over from Amir, just 2 from it. He has given only 9 from the 4 overs he has bowled and has taken a wicket too.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Bangs this one short and outside off, de Kock looks to pull but is hurried into the stroke. It goes towards mid on where the fielder makes a good stop diving to his right.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Another edge but away from the two slips standing! Goes fuller does Amir this time and it is outside off. Faf du Plessis goes after it away from his body, it goes off the outside edge and down to third man for one.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one, bowled at 126 KPH. It is on off, Faf guides it to point.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and around off, Faf du Plessis hits it to point.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Edge but a run! Amir is still getting the ball to do a bit. He lands it on a length and around off, it moves away late. De Kock looks to push at it but the ball goes off the outside edge and down to third man for one.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Another good length ball on off, Faf stands tall and guides it to point. A better second over by Afridi.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, left alone.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! This starts around off and then tails away late. Faf does nothing wrong as he looks to defend the original trajectory but gets beaten due to the movement.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Just outside off this time, de Kock plays it late and down to third man for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker outside off, Faf looks to jam it out. It goes off the outer half towards third man for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Angles this one into the pads, de Kock works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end but still a good over by Amir! On the pads, this is worked through backward square leg for a brace.
5.5 overs (0 Run) The slower one from Amir on off, Faf du Plessis opens the face of the bat and guides it to point. Just the one from the over so far.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Lovely fielding! Zaman is the fielder! A back of a length delivery by Amir outside off, Quniton punches it towards cover-point. Zaman there dives to his right and saves three for his side.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Angles this one into the batsman, de Kock works it towards mid-wicket.
5.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Another one on a length and around off, shapes away late. De Kock hangs his bat out and gets beaten.
Sarfaraz has some issue and he is seen having a chat with the umpire. Not sure about the reason.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, de Kock defends it out.