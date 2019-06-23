4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! How many times have we seen the last ball spoil the over today? The idea was not wrong here from Afridi the length was a problem though. He looks to slant it across again but this time it is too full. Faf leans into it and creams it through covers. A boundary to start the over and one to end it.
4.5 overs (0 Run) This one is a little too wide, not wide enough to be called a wide though. The batter does not fiddle with it.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Slightly fuller and around off, this is slanting away. Perfect delivery with two slips in place. Faf resists and lets it be.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Just inside the tramline outside off. Faf du Plessis shoulders arms to it.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Another length delivery on off, Faf is half-forward as he defends this.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky boundary! Afridi almost struck on his first ball too! This is short and there is width on offer, it skids through and also stays low. Faf goes after it but the ball hits the inside edge and goes close past the off pole and down to the fine leg fence.
Shaheen Afridi is on now! Just 19 years of age. Only the two overs for Hafeez. The experiment worked wonders for Sarfaraz.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden by Amir! This is on the pads, de Kock works it to mid-wicket.
3.5 overs (0 Run) 4 dots in a row! Good length again and on off, de Kock guides it to point. De Kock played that ahead of his body there, something he needs to be careful about.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Right off the middle again but can't find the gap! Back of a length and outside off, de Kock stands tall and slaps it to cover.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Solid stroke! Fuller and on off, de Kock lunges forward and hits it to covers.
3.2 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! Amir first angles this into the off pole which means the batsman has to play at it. De Kock does look to defend but the ball swings away and beats the outside edge.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, de Kock stands tall and guides it to point.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On the pads again, Faf du Plessis works it to square leg.
2.5 overs (3 Runs) Lovely shot and even better fielding! This is floated on off, de Kock manages to find the gap through covers. Afridi from mid off hares after it, does not give up and at the very end pushes it back in. Saves a run for his side.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as Faf works it with the turn through mid-wicket for one.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Gives it a lot of air. De Kock looks to hit it through covers with the turn but there is no spin. It goes off the inner half down to long on for one.
2.2 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, it is worked through square leg for a simple run.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, de Kock pushes it down to long on for one.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Faf keeps it out again. A successful over by Amir comes to an end.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Faf works it fine on the leg side and some good running helps them takes two.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) The skipper is off the mark! On the pads again, this is worked through square leg for two.
1.3 overs (0 Run) WOW! Another jaffa! We haven't seen Amir bringing it back in too often in the World Cup but he is doing it today and looks deadly. This one starts on middle and jags back in sharply. Faf looks to flick but gets hit high on the pads. A huge appeal by the bowler again but this is surely missing the leg pole.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Angles this one across the batter after landing it on off, Faf stands tall and keeps it out.
Faf du Plessis walks in at number 3, replacing Amla.
1.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Three reds and Amla is a goner! Amir strikes on his first ball itself! Excellent use of the technology. Amir lands this around middle and leg and gets it to tail back in. Amla looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. The ball rolls towards square leg as the batsmen cross ends. Amir is confident that is plumb but Sarfaraz is not sure. He eventually goes with his bowler and takes the review. Replays roll in and they show that the ball is pitching in line and is hitting the leg stump. South Africa have been rocked early, just the start they did not want.
A review for LBW! Amir is very confident that Amla has been caught plumb LBW in front. He has convinced Sarfaraz to take the review. Ahmed though is not so sure but goes with his bowler. Seems to be pitching outside leg. NO! In line and three reds. Amla is on his bike! What a review.
Mohammad Amir to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Good shot but for no runs! Short and outside off, de Kock cuts but finds point. Just the 4 from the first over, there could have been a wicket as well.
0.5 over (0 Run) De Kock dances down the track but Hafeez shortens his length. QdK keeps it out.
0.4 over (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out.
0.3 over (1 Run) On the pads again, this is eased down to long on for one.
0.2 over (1 Run) DROPPED! The move to start with the offie almost paid off. A tough chance but that should have been taken. Hafeez tosses it up on middle, de Kock goes after the bowler straightaway, He looks to clear mid on but it goes off the inner half. Riaz there dives to his right but fails to hang on. The batters take one. This could prove very, very costly. De Kock hasn't been amongst the runs but are these signs of luck changing?
0.1 over (1 Run) First run of the bat! Amla is off the mark! This is on the pads, Hashim works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
0.1 over (1 Run) A false start for him and Pakistan are underway courtesy an extra! Down the leg side, Amla lets it be.
We are back for the chase! The Pakistan players are in a huddle as the South African openers, Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock walk past them. The Pakistan players now make their way to the middle. The right-hander will take strike and he will be facing a spinner first up, Mohammad Hafeez. Here we go...