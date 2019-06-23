 
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:23 June 2019 21:56 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs South Africa from Lord's, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
SA vs PAK Latest Score

36.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.

36.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.

36.4 overs (1 Run) PUT DOWN! A sharp chance but you expect your keeper to take those! Wahab goes full and around off, Rassie looks to whip it through the leg side but it goes off the leading edge to the right of the keeper. Sarfaraz dives and sticks one hand out but the ball does not stick. A single taken.

36.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball and it is outside off, Miller slaps it hard towards sweeper cover but only a run.

36.2 overs (0 Run) Another short one! This is bowled at 145 KPH. Miller bails out of the pull at the very end.

36.1 overs (0 Run) Short and this is skids onto the batsman, Miler looks to pull but mistimes it to mid-wicket. Another dot.

35.6 overs (0 Run) Close! Rassie once again walks right across the stumps, Shaheen aims for the leg pole but misses it by just. Not wided though. Just the three singles from the over.

35.5 overs (0 Run) Sees Rassie takes a few steps down and bangs it short. Van der Dussen ducks under it.

35.4 overs (1 Run) This time though Miller happily guides it down to third man for one.

35.3 overs (1 Run) Angles this on the pads from around the wicket. Rassie looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards square leg. A leg bye taken. So the plan seems to be clear, van der Dussen will stay there and Miller will go after the bowlers at the moment.

35.2 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps, Rassie keeps it out.

35.1 overs (1 Run) On the bounce! Short and on middle, Miller pulls it but it goes on the bounce to deep mid-wicket. A single.

