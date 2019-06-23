19.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end an excellent over! Just the two runs and a wicket from it. Flatter and on off, Faf keeps it out.
Live Score
19.5 overs (1 Run) Aiden Markram is off the mark as he strokes this full ball down to long off for one.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Markram goes back and keeps it out.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is kept out.
Aiden Markram walks in next at number 4, replacing de Kock.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! That is clean as a whistle! Important, important catch and a big, big wicket as de Kock just started to get going. Also, this 87-run partnership started to look very threatening. Shadab Khan tosses this up on middle, de Kock looks to play the slog sweep. He does not get it off the middle and it goes flat towards deep square leg. Imam there seems to have taken it inches above the ground. The Pakistan players celebrate but the umpire are seen having a chat in the middle. They then take it upstairs and the SOFT SIGNAL IS OUT! Replays roll in and it shows that the ball has not touched the ground. De Kock walks back after getting off to yet another start. Pakistan back on top now.
Has Imam taken that cleanly? The SOFT SIGNAL THIS TIME IS OUT! Big moment in the game!
19.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and around middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Faf looks to do what de Kock did on the previous ball but gets a bottom edge to the off side. A quick single taken. 13 from the over, Riaz' figures read 4-0-21-0 so far.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, chopped down to third man for a run.
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh my word... what a shot. This is the de Kock we all know. Fractionally short in length, Quinton pounces on it, picks the length in a trice, swivels and pulls it over long leg!
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. A low full toss outside off, de Kock reaches out and squeezes it behind point. The ball races away!
18.2 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, helped through square leg for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, du Plessis punches it through the covers but it is well stopped.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, this is jammed down to long on for one.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, de Kock looks to play the slog sweep but does not time it well. It goes on the bounce to the fielder at deep square leg. One taken.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, de Kock looks to hit it fine on the leg side but can't get it past short fine leg.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Plays the reverse sweep but can't beat the man at backward point. Wahab there moves to his left quickly and does not allow a single too.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, Faf eases it down to long off for one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
DRINKS! South Africa have recovered well after they lost Amla early. However, Pakistan are still ahead in the game but they need to break this stand which is starting to get a move on now. Both Faf and de Kock look set now and if they stay out there for longer, South Africa will probably become favorites to chase this down. An interesting passage of play coming up...
16.6 overs (1 Run) Just the single! Poor running to be honest. De Kock picks the length early here and pulls it over mid-wicket. Deep square leg gets across and keeps it down to one.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Bangs this one short on middle, de Kock ducks under it again. Mixing it up well here is Wahab.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Back of a length on off, Faf stands tall and pushes it towards covers for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Goes for a yorker but ends up bowling a full toss on the pads, this is worked to fine leg for one.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, de Kock ducks under it.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! De Kock dances down the track and looks to go over mid off but misses. He should have looked to hit it over covers. It was bowled outside off.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Goes for another slog sweep, this is fuller, it goes off the inner half towards deep mid-wicket for one. An expensive start from Shadab.
15.5 overs (0 Run) The googly on middle, de Kock works it to mid-wicket.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, kept out.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Out comes the slog sweep and it sails over the mid-wicket stand! De Kock's eyes lit up seeing the flight. He goes down on one knee and hits it over the ropes.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on off, de Kock keeps it out.
15.1 overs (1 Run) This is fuller and on middle, Faf eases it down to long on for one.