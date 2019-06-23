 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:23 June 2019 20:26 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs South Africa from Lord's, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

PAK vs SA Latest Score

Shadab Khan is on now!

14.6 overs (0 Run) Once again Wahab ends his over with a sharp bumper, de Kock ducks under it.

14.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and closer to the off pole, de Kock once again hits it to point.

14.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, de Kock cuts it straight to point. De Kock misses out there.

14.3 overs (2 Runs) On the pads again, de Kock works it through mid-wicket and takes an easy two.

14.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked to fine leg for an easy run.

14.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Faf pushes it to covers.

13.6 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the middle pole, Faf works it through square leg for one. So expect for the boundary. It was a top over from IW.

13.5 overs (0 Run) Just short! Slower and on middle, Faf pushes hard at it, it goes uppishly but just short of the bowler.

13.4 overs (0 Run) Turn! Imad bowls it slower on off, it pitches and turns away. Faf looks to drive but it goes off the outer half towards backward point.

13.3 overs (0 Run) OHHH! The arm ball around off, comes in with the angle and also skids through. Faf at the very end gets his bat down.

13.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one. Sensible batting by de Kock.

13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Lovely strike! Imad floats this up outside off, de Kock goes down on one knee and lofts it over the cover region for a boundary. Good start to the over. PAK vs SA: Match 30: Quinton de Kock hits Imad Wasim for a 4! South Africa 57/1 (13.1 Ov). Target: 309; RRR: 6.84

12.6 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer to end which Faf ducks under it. A good start by Wahab.

12.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter than the last ball! Faf du Plessis once again fails to beat the man at cover.

12.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and on off, Faf strokes it to covers.

12.3 overs (1 Run) A collision but no harm done! This is shorter and on middle, it hurries de Kock into his shot. De Kock mistimes it towards mid on. He sets off for a run. Faf too responds but he collides with Riaz. He keeps his balance though and gets to the other end. The mid on fielder did have a shy but it was a wild one which Ahmed dives to his left and collects it.

12.2 overs (0 Run) Good length around off, de Kock guides it to point.

12.1 overs (1 Run) Goes short and on the body, Faf du Plessis takes one hand off and works it through square leg for one.

Faf pulls up at the right end. He may not have been ready. Wahab has to reload.

Wahab Riaz is on now!

11.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Faf now flicks it through mid-wicket.

11.5 overs (1 Run) 50 up for South Africa! This is flatter and on off, de Kock works it through mid-wicket for one.

11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball with no protection in the deep on the off side! Full and outside off, de Kock strokes it through covers and bags a boundary. South Africa would hope this gets him going. PAK vs SA: Match 30: Quinton de Kock hits Imad Wasim for a 4! South Africa 49/1 (11.4 Ov). Target: 309; RRR: 6.78

11.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on middle, de Kock works it to mid-wicket.

11.2 overs (1 Run) Faf works this with the angle towards square leg for one.

11.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter on off, Faf slaps it to covers where Shadab makes a good stop.

10.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, de Kock looks to cut but ends up chopping it to point. 6 from this over as well.

10.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely struck but can't beat mid on. This would only frustrate de Kock more. Fuller and on middle, de Kock works it towards mid on who makes a good stop diving to his left.

10.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and outside off, Faf stands tall and slaps it through covers for one.

10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The outfield is lightning quick, you just need to get it past the fielder! Fuller on middle, Faf du Plessis works it wide of mid on and the ball races away. PAK vs SA: Match 30: Faf du Plessis hits Shaheen Afridi for a 4! South Africa 43/1 (10.3 Ov). Target: 309; RRR: 6.73

10.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, left alone.

10.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.

Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Lord's, London Lord's, London World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs South Africa, Match 30
