World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:23 June 2019 21:26 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs South Africa from Lord's, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

PAK vs SA Latest Score

29.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a successful over! Length and around off, Rassie pushes it through covers for one. 171 needed in the last 20 overs. South Africa have only 6 wickets in hand and not a lot of batting to come after this.

29.5 overs (0 Run) Almost plays it on! Back of a length around off, Rassie looks to play it with soft hands but gets an inside edge which goes close past the leg pole.

29.4 overs (1 Run) Miller is off the mark! He pushes it through covers and takes one.

David Miller is the next batsman in.

29.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! Faf du Plessis is out of here and this is a body blow for South Africa. Their hopes of chasing this down has been dented big time here. Amir does what he was brought on for. Excellent bowling change from Pakistan. This is slightly short and angling away from off. The line was key as Faf looks to drag his shot on the leg side. All he manages is a top edge which goes high up in the air beside the wicket. Sarfaraz calls for it and makes no mistake. The crowd here knows the importance of the wicket as they are going bonkers. Pakistan easily on top at the moment. 173 needed in 123. PAK vs SA: Match 30: WICKET! Faf du Plessis c Sarfaraz Ahmed b Mohammad Amir 63 (79b, 5x4, 0x6). दक्षिण अफ्रीका 136/4 (29.3 Ov). Target: 309; RRR: 8.44

29.2 overs (2 Runs) Another slower one! Faf works it with soft hands through square leg. It is in the gap so an easy two.

29.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Rassie pushes it through covers for one.

Mohammad Amir is back on now! Pakistan would love another breakthrough.

28.6 overs (1 Run) Very full, almost a yorker, Rassie jams it down to long on for one. Just three from the over. Pakistan needed a tight one after an expensive last over.

28.5 overs (1 Run) Faf uses his feet and works it down to long on for one.

28.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air outside off, du Plessis hits it to covers. 3 dots in a row.

28.3 overs (0 Run) Fires it on the pads, Faf works it to short fine leg.

28.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Faf pushes it towards cover and sets off for a single. Van der Dussen responds but then du Plessis stops. There is a run out opportunity but Imad disturbs the stumps with his left leg. It would not have mattered as Rassie was in before the throw came.

28.1 overs (1 Run) The arm ball, pushed through around off, eased through the covers for a quick single.

27.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in the over! A much-needed good one for South Africa. They would hope this is the momentum changing over. Faf du Plessis brings the slog sweep out, hits it over mid-wicket. No one in the deep and a boundary. 12 from the over. 179 needed in 132 balls. PAK vs SA: Match 30: Faf du Plessis hits Shadab Khan for a 4! South Africa 130/3 (28.0 Ov). Target: 309; RRR: 8.14

27.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.

27.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter on middle, it is worked to mid-wicket.

27.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Van der Dussen works this wide of long on and takes two.

27.2 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED! Did he misjudge that or was he standing way too ahead? Not sure! A welcome boundary though for South Africa. This is tossed up on off, Rassie looks to go downtown but does not time it that well. It goes high up in the air towards long off where Amir is a touch inside the ropes. He runs to back and to his right, stretches his hands out but it brushes his fingers tips and goes into the fence. PAK vs SA: Match 30: Rassie van der Dussen hits Shadab Khan for a 4! South Africa 123/3 (27.2 Ov). Target: 309; RRR: 8.21

27.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Faf pushes it through covers for one.

26.6 overs (1 Run) Another single after hitting it straight to the fielder. This is on middle, Faf works it to mid-wicket for one. 6 from this over as well.

26.5 overs (1 Run) That was a quick but a risky run! The short third man fielder was on his heels. This is flatter and around off, this is guided to that fielder and the batters take one.

26.4 overs (1 Run) Whips it down to long on with the angle for a run.

26.3 overs (2 Runs) Faf gives the charge and goes over covers. The fielder in the deep gets across and keeps it down to two.

26.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Faf pushes it to covers.

26.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Rassie hits it down to long off for one.

25.6 overs (1 Run) Gives it a lot more air and lands it on off, van der Dussen hits it down to long off for one more run. So six singles in this over. 197 more needed in 144 balls.

25.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as Faf works it through square leg.

25.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Faf pushes it through covers for one.

25.3 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Faf du Plessis. His 34th ODI fifty. Skipper, leading his team from the front in this important game but he needs to keep going. Still a long way to go. He gets there by hitting this full ball down to long on for one. PAK vs SA: Match 30: FIFTY! Faf du Plessis completes 50 (66b, 4x4, 0x6). दक्षिण अफ्रीका 109/3 (25.3 Ovs). Target: 309; RRR: 8.16

25.2 overs (1 Run) Gives this a lot of air and lands it on off, this is hit down to long off for one.

25.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller on the pads, Faf works it through mid-wicket and moves onto 49.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Lord's, London Lord's, London World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs South Africa, Match 30
