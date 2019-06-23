24.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On the stumps, it is kept out.
Live Score
24.5 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
24.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! There is Day/Light between bat and ball! Pakistan lose their only review. This is flatter outside off, it pitches and straightens. Faf looks to push it through the off side but misses. Sarfaraz takes it and makes a huge appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Even Sohail feels there is an edge and hence, Pakistan review. Ultra Edge shows nothing though.
A huge shout for a caught behind but it has been turned down! Sarfaraz reviews and he is very confident.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, this is worked towards mid on for a quick run. Afridi does have a shy at the non-striker's end but misses.
24.2 overs (1 Run) On the off pole, Faf eases it down to long off for one.
24.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is defended out to covers.
23.6 overs (0 Run) A wicket maiden by Shadab! The googly on off, Rassie keeps it out.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot as van der Dussen works it to mid-wicket.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Some aggression from the bowler there! He bowls this very full and it is jammed back to the bowler. Shadab collects it and fires it to the keeper.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on middle, Rassie pushes it to covers.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Rassie looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
Rassie van der Dussen is the new man in.
23.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! KABOOM! Shadab gets another and Markram's poor World Cup continues. This was on the cards wasn't? He has always been shaky against spin and falls to a spinner. Poor shot selection! It is the slider on off, it skids through. Markram goes back and looks to cut. The line and the length is not right, it skids through and disturbs the stumps. South Africa now in trouble here. 206 more needed in 161 balls.
22.6 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Faf finds the cover fielder with his drive.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! This is on the pads, Markram works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Markram pushes it to covers.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter by Imad on off, Faf du Plessis punches it through covers for one.
22.2 overs (2 Runs) Faf du Plessis skips down the track and hits it wide of long off for two.
22.1 overs (1 Run) That was not rightly played! This was fuller and on middle, Markram stays back and somehow gets it down to long off for one. He needs to be on the front foot to such deliveries.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end an over as Markram eases it to long off.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Another tossed up ball on off, this is hit back to the bowler.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on middle, Markram looks to drive it on the off side but it goes off the inner half to mid-wicket.
21.3 overs (1 Run) The slider on middle, Faf stays back and pushes it towards cover for one.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Faf pushes it to covers.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and around off, Markram goes back and pushes it through covers for one.
20.6 overs (1 Run) A single off the last ball to keep strike! Floated up on middle, this is hit down to long on for a single.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Markram pushes it it to cover off the back foot.
20.4 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side again, Markram strokes it to cover.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
20.2 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Markram goes back and pushes it through covers for one.