34.6 overs (1 Run) Bangs it short and on the body, Miller pulls it towards fine leg for one. 8 from the over, still below than what they need to go at. 149 needed in the last 15 overs.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, van der Dussen hits it through covers and takes one.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, this is worked to the right of the bowler.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary up with a single as this is worked through mid-wicket.
34.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely stroke! Full and outside off, Miller makes room and also takes a few steps down the track, hits it hard through covers for a boundary. They need to keep going now. Run rate needed is almost 10.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Rassie guides it down to third man for one.
Wahab Riaz is on now! 4-0-21-0 so far. South Africa will look to target him.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Another length ball around off, Rassie opens the face and guides it down to third man for one.
33.5 overs (0 Run) That one stays low! Length and outside off, Rassie looks to hit it through the off side but is beaten by the low bounce.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Goes for the yorker but ends up bowling a low full toss, it is hit back to the bowler.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Another slower one on middle, van der Dussen guides it to point.
33.2 overs (0 Run) That took off from nowhere! Good length and around middle, it pitches and shoots off the surface. Rassie looks to defend but gets hit on the glove. He played that well in the end but taking one hand off the handle.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
32.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! 150 up for South Africa. Fuller on off, this is hit past the bowler and down to long off for one. So despite going for a boundary early on, only 7 from the over. End of Imad for tonight. His figures read 10-0-48-0.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Fires it outside off, Miller pushes it back to the bowler.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Rassie hits it through covers for one.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air on off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls this one quicker and on middle, it is kept out.
32.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Miller uses his feet, gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over mid off for a boundary. Picked his spot nicely. A much-needed boundary for South Africa. Also, ideal start to this over.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Another slower one, Rassie taps it towards point and wants a run but is sent back.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! Back of a length on off, Miller guides it towards point for one.
31.4 overs (0 Run) A bumper on middle, Miller looks to pull but misses. Amir is appealing but the umpire shakes his head. Amir wants it to be reviewed but there are no reviews left. Replay shows there was nothing there.
31.3 overs (1 Run) On the body, this is worked through square leg for one.
31.2 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side, this is hit wide of mid on for one.
31.1 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! That was in and then it popped out as Amir fell onto the ground. This could prove a big, big miss! Back of a length on off, Miller looks to work it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat a touch early. It goes off the leading edge back to the bowler. Amir sticks one hand out, hangs onto the catch but as he falls onto the ground, the ball pops out.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Fires it on middle, Miller takes one by hitting it down to long on.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air outside off, Miller guides it to short third man. He thinks of a run but is sent back.
30.4 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, this is pushed to covers.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Miller hits it back to the bowler.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, van der Dussen slaps it through covers for one.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Rassie hits it to covers.