World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:29 June 2019 22:02 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Afghanistan from Headingley, Leeds. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

AFG vs PAK Latest Score

44.6 overs (1 Run) Yes he ends it well. Floated on off, Imad comes down the track and milks it to long off and keeps the strike. 46 needed off the last 5 overs now.

44.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shadab flicks it to the on side and gets a single. Just a run off the 5 balls so far. Can he end it well?

44.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Shadab drives it but finds mid off.

44.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, Shadab strokes it to the man at point.

44.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Shadab blocks it off the front foot.

44.1 overs (0 Run) IN THE AIR...JUST SHORT. Leg spinner on middle, Shadab looks to flick but gets a leading edge. Shinwari dives in front but the ball falls agonizingly short of him. Shinwari was inches away from getting a wicket there.

Samiullah Shinwari is back into the attack.

43.6 overs (2 Runs) Floated on off, Imad strokes it wide of long on and gets a couple.

43.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shadab looks to flick but the ball goes off his thigh pad towards short fine leg and they take a leg bye.

43.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Imad glances it to mid-wicket for a single.

43.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Shadab strokes it to long on for a single.

43.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted outside off, Khan looks to drive but misses.

43.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Imad guides it down to third man and gets a single.

Rashid Khan is back into the attack. 7-0-26-1, his figures so far.

42.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Imad flicks it to square leg for a single.

42.5 overs (2 Runs) Short around off, Imad late cuts it. Afghan runs after it from short third man and pulls it back before the ropes. He saves two for his side.

42.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shadab flicks it to square leg and gets a couple.

42.3 overs (0 Run) Straighter one on middle and leg, Shadab defends it back to the bowler.

42.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Imad strokes it to long on for a single.

42.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Imad reverse sweeps it but finds short third man.

41.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Imad flicks it to the leg side and gets a single. 59 needed off the last 8 overs now.

41.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much-needed boundary this for Pakistan. Full on off, Imad drives it past the diving mid off fielder for a boundary. PAK vs AFG: Match 36: Imad Wasim hits Gulbadin Naib for a 4! Pakistan 168/6 (41.5 Ov). Target: 228; RRR: 7.35

41.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Imad blocks it off the back foot.

41.3 overs (1 Run) Back of length ball on off, Shadab pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.

41.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Imad drives it to point and gets a couple.

41.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Shadab strokes it towards mid on and gets a single.

Gulbadin Naib is back on.

40.6 overs (0 Run) In the air but safe. Tossed up on off, Imad looks to flick but gets a leading edge. Luckily the ball falls short of the bowler.

40.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Imad flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple.

40.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Shadab strokes it to long off and gets a single.

40.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle, Imad milks it to long on for one.

40.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Wasim punches it to the man at cover.

40.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Imad defends it off the front foot.

Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan Headingley, Leeds Headingley, Leeds World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Match 36
