14.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Imam defends it off the front foot.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker on the pads, Imam looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. There is a stifled appeal but the umpire is unmoved.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Wrong 'un again. Imam defends it off the back foot.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Googly now. Babar picks it early and turns it with the spin to the leg side for a single.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bad ball this from Rashid. Short on off, Babar pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Starts with a short ball around off, Babar cuts it towards deep point. Najibullah runs to his left from sweeper cover and stops it before the fence. Two runs saved by him.
It's Rashid time. Rashid Khan is now introduced into the attack.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball spinning away. Imam looks to defend but the ball goes past his outside edge. Ikram goes up in appeal but no one else joins him.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on off, Imam drives it wide of sweeper cover for a couple.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Turn and bounce. Floated around off, it spins away after pitching. Imam looks to defend but gets beaten.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Azam uses his wrist beautifully as he flicks it to the on side for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Babar calmly blocks it.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter around off, Babar punches it towards cover and gets a single.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Azam flicks it towards deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, Imam guides it to third man for a single.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on middle and leg, Imam flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple as Rashid cleans it up. He throws it at the bowler's end and the fielder covering there dislodges the bails but Azam is well home.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Imam does not disturb it and lets it go to the keeper.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller around off, Babar strokes it towards sweeper cover and gets a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Azam taps it back to the bowler. The ball goes towards Naib on a bounce. The ball hits his finger and goes to mid off.
Change of ends for Gulbadin Naib.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over. It is an off spinner around off, Imam gets on his front foot and defends it.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Imam blocks it.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Azam flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Babar could have been in trouble. Floated on off, Imam once again defends it towards cover and then hesitates for a run. Azam though puts his head down and goes for it. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but cannot score.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Imam defends it towards cover and looks for a quick single but then decides not to go with it.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Imam defends it off the front foot.
Change in bowling. Mohammad Nabi has been inserted into the attack. His off spinners will come in handy against Imam. A slip in place.
10.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Babar flicks it to the man at square leg.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by Azam.
10.4 overs (0 Run) In the air but safe. Shorter on off, Azam looks to push it straight but it comes off the upper half of his bat. It goes uppishly back towards the bowler. Fortunately for him, it falls short of Mujeeb.
10.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Babar flicks it but finds short fine leg.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Imam milks it to long on for a run.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Shorter around off, Imam cuts it wide of sweeper cover and gets a couple. 50 comes up for Pakistan with this brace.