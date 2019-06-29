4.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and flighted on off, Babar drives it straight to Mujeeb.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter on middle, Imam punches it towards mid-wicket and gets a run.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Imam defends it off the front foot.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Babar eases his flick to deep mid-wicket for a single.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Imam punches it to long on and rotates the strike.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Babar milks it to long on and gets a single.
Hamid Hassan is seen trudging off the field. He seems to be struggling with his hamstring.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside Babar guides it towards backward point and gets a single.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and off, Babar defends it off the back foot. Hamid is having some issues with his hamstring. He looks to be in a lot of pain here.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hamid is guilty of bowling it on the pads. Azam, with the form he is in, won't miss that. He flicks it with ease through mid-wicket for a boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Azam looks to play it on the off side but gets beaten.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a solid front foot defense to point.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Good length ball around off, Babar plays it with soft hands and just runs it down to third man for a boundary.
2.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Azam flicks it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Off spinner pitching on leg, Babar looks to flick but misses. The ball hits him on his pad. There is a stifled appeal but the umpire is not interested.
2.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Imam turns it behind square on the leg side for a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Better, this. Tosses it up on off, Imam defends it off the front foot.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball from Mujeeb. He bowls it on the pads, Imam just helps it on its way fine down the leg side for a boundary.
2.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Babar flicks it to square leg for a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Imam lets that go to the keeper.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Imam pushes it to mid off.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Play and miss. Good length ball just outside off, Imam looks to defend but misses.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a solid leave outside off.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Imam is off the mark. Short around the body, Imam pulls it through mid-wicket and starts with a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Imam looks to drive but misses.
Hamid Hassan to bowl with the second new ball.
0.6 over (2 Runs) On the pads, Azam flicks it towards deep mid-wicket and gets a couple. Eventful first over!
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! The run chase is off the mark and so is Babar. It is a glorious start for him. Flighted and full outside off, Babar drives it delightfully through covers. What a good looking batsman he is!
0.4 over (0 Run) On the stumps, Azam defends it.
0.3 over (0 Run) Floated on off, Babar starts his innings with a confident push to cover.
Babar Azam is the number 3 batsman. He has been in supreme form for Pakistan and is fresh from a century against New Zealand.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Pakistan not just lose their first wicket but they also lose their review. Flighted ball on off, skidding back in, Fakhar looks to defend but misses. The ball hits him on the pads. The Afghanistan players put in a loud appeal and the umpire agrees with them. Fakhar has a word with Imam and then takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and Ultra Edge shows that the ball has missed the inside edge by just a fraction. Ball Tracker then confirms Zaman is caught dead in front of the stumps. Early setback for the 1992 World Cup champions.
Wicket second ball for Afghanistan! Mujeeb is running in celebration. But hang on, Fakhar wants to review it. He feels there is an inside edge. The third umpire is having a close look. It seems that the ball has hit the pad and bat at the same time. Very close.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a flighted delivery on off. No spin on this one, Fakhar defends it off the front foot.
We are back for the chase! The Afghanistan players are in a huddle before they take their respective positions in the field. Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman walk out to open the innings for Pakistan. Mujeeb Ur Rahman to operate with the first new ball.