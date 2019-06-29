9.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Imam taps it to the man at first slip. Pakistan are 49/1 at the end of Powerplay 1.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery around off, Imam runs it down to third man and gets a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Imam defends it towards cover.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Good running. Good length ball on off and middle, Imam flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket. Shinwari there gets to the ball and has a throw at the keeper's end but Imam is quick and is safely back home for the second.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and off, Imam taps it back to the bowler.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Babar tucks it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Azam strokes it to long on and keeps the strike.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Azam blocks it.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted outside off, it is a carrom ball. Azam looks to drive but the ball spins away.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Imam flicks it to the on side and rotates the strike.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Imam defends it onto the ground.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Azam comes down the track and strokes it to long on for one.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Imam leaves it alone. 10 runs off the over. A very good one for Pakistan.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Now pushes it to mid on and Afghan this time gets to the ball and holds onto it.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Misfield again. Full on off, Imam drives it to the right of mid on. Afghan there misfields and the ball goes through him for a boundary.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off cutter on off, Imam looks to defend but the ball races off the outside edge towards the third man fence for a boundary.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Imam blocks it.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Misfield and they get an extra run. Good length ball on the pads, Imam flicks it. The fielder there gets to the ball but fumbles. The batsmen make the most of it and come back for the second.
6.6 overs (0 Run) SAFE! The impact is way outside off and now even Afghanistan have lost their review. Floated outside off, Babar strides forward and across before attempting to defend. He fails and the ball hits him on his pad. The Afghanistan players put in an appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Naib signals the 'T' and replays roll in. Ultra Edge shows no involvement of the bat. Ball Tracker rolls in next and it shows the impact was well outside off. A maiden for Mujeeb and both the teams now have no reviews left for the rest of the match.
Shout for an lbw against Babar Azam! This time the finger has stayed down. Almost all the Afghanistan players come together and then Gulbadin Naib is seen signalling for the DRS. Impact looks to be an issue here. It indeed is. The replays confirm that and the crowd erupts in joy. Both teams have now ZERO review left.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Around the pads, Azam looks to flick but the ball kisses his thigh pad.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Once again it is in line of the stumps and Babar blocks it with calmness.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Babar defends it off the front foot.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Azam punches it to cover.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, Azam gets his front foot to the line of the ball and blocks it.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Imam shoulders arms to it. 196 runs needed off 264 balls now.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Babar flicks it to deep mid-wicket and picks up an easy single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Around off on a length, Imam guides it down to third man and gets a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Well fielded. Full on off, Imam drives it to the right of cover. Rashid Khan there dives on that side and saves runs for his side.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, Imam cuts it but to the man at point.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a good length ball outside off, Imam leaves it alone.