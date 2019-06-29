19.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, Hafeez flicks it to square leg and keeps the strike.
19.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Hafeez defends it off the front foot.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Hafeez punches it to point.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Sohail looks to defend but the ball goes to the on side off the inside edge for a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Now flicks it to square leg for a single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Hafeez flicks it but finds short mid-wicket.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for an lbw! Once again the umpire shakes his head. A leg spinner landing full outside off, Sohail presses forward to defend but it spins back in with some extra bounce and pings him on the front pad. The appeal is made but the umpire is not interested. The replays confirms that the impact is umpire's call but it's heading over the off stump.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted and on middle, Sohail flicks but not in the gap, finds mid-wicket.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and in the line of the stumps, defended.
18.3 overs (0 Run) A googly around off, Haris is on the front foot as he dabs it to short third man.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Poor fielding. Shortish and on off, Hafeez plays it down to short third man where the fielder misfields and allows a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Shout for an lbw, not given! Flatter leg spinner, landing around leg and turning down, Sohail fails to flick and it goes off his pads to short fine leg. The bowler is busy appealing and the batsmen cross for a leg bye.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Skidding in from around off, Hafeez sticks back inside the crease in defense. Another successful over from Nabi!
17.5 overs (1 Run) Gets off the mark. Full and flighted outside off, Haris drives it through covers for a run.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter on middle, Sohail moves back and defends it back off the outer half of his bat.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy full ball on off, Haris Sohail is on the front foot in defense.
Drinks break. Mohammad Nabi has sent jitters to the Pakistan dressing room here. Two wickets in quick succession, dismissing both the set batsmen, and Afghanistan have gained some momentum here. 147 needed more with a new pair in the middle. Haris Sohail has joined Mohammad Hafeez.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled 'em! The dangerous Babar is out of here. Nabi tosses it up on leg, Azam looks to sweep but misses. The ball goes straight and disturbs the leg pole. Azam hears the horrible noise of the ball meeting the stumps. Babar was looking so good out in the middle but now he has to walk back. Second wicket for Nabi and Afghanistan have a real chance here to take down Pakistan.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Pitching around off and middle and spins in a lot. Azam looks to flick but misses. The ball kisses his pads and goes to the keeper.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Azam strokes it to long on for a single.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant effort in the field but in vain. Tossed up outside off, Babar drives it past backward point. Naib runs after it and looks to pull it back with a dive. He though fails to keep it in and the ball touches the rope. Full marks for the effort there.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Short around off, Azam pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Azam defends it off the back foot.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Floated on off, Azam drives it wide of sweeper cover and gets a couple.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Babar blocks it.
Mohammad Hafeez arrives in the middle. He has been in decent form of late and would like to put together another partnership with Babar Azam. He needs to watch out for the part-timers though, has been getting out to them quite often in this tournament.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Stumped! Brilliantly bowled by Nabi. He gives it some extra air and bowls it slower on off. Imam comes down the track and looks to hit it. The ball though spins away from him and Ikram Ali Khil behind the stumps whips the bails off quickly. Imam looks to plonk his bat inside the crease but he is very late. The umpire takes it upstairs but it is a mere formality as Imam does not wait and starts walking back. Once again Imam fails to convert his start. 156 needed off 204 balls.
Stumping appeal! Imam-ul-Haq is already walking. But the square leg umpire wants to be extra sure. He has taken it upstairs.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Short again on off and middle, Imam turns it behind square on the leg side and looks for a single but does not get it.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter around off, Imam punches it to point.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Imam defends it off the front foot.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Imam defends it towards point.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Babar sweeps it to fine leg for one.