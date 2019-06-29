39.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Khan gets behind it and blocks it.
Live Score
39.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Shadab defends it off the front foot.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Imad nudges it wide of mid on and gets a single.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Imad plays it to the man at point.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Imad defends it off the front foot.
39.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Wasim flicks it but finds mid-wicket.
Shadab Khan is the new batsman. Also, Mujeeb has returned into the attack. Afghanistan are roaring here. They are applying relentless pressure on their neighbours and are sniffing an upset here.
38.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Body blow this for Pakistan. Shorter on off, Sarfaraz strokes it wide of deep point and looks for two. He runs the first one hard and calls for the second. Najibullah Zadran gets to the ball quickly in the deep and releases it close to the stumps at the keeper's end. Sarfaraz puts in a dive but Ikram takes the bails off quickly. The keeper turns to appeal but Sarfaraz knows that he is short. The replays roll in and they confirm the same. Pakistan continue to dig a hole for themselves. 72 needed more off 66 balls.
Run out appeal is referred upstairs! Sarfaraz has dived in but it seems he is short. Let's find out. Big moment for Pakistan.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, Imad pushes it wide of mid off and gets a single.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter on the pads, Imad looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off and middle, Imad defends it back to the bowler.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Imad is completely at sea here against Rashid. Clueless. A googly around off, spinning away viciously, Wasim is forward as he tries to flick but misses.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Sharp spin away from the batsman, outside off, Imad stays back to push at it and misses.
Drinks break. This match is alive and kicking. 74 needed off 72 balls. Rashid and Mujeeb have 7 overs remaining and it's not going to be easy for Pakistan. The pitch is turning and causing a lot of trouble to the batsmen. We are heading for a thrilling finish here.
37.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The Pakistani fans here in Leeds have found the voice again. Slower ball, it is slightly short. Sarfaraz picks it early and pulls it towards the square leg fence for a boundary.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Once again an off cutter. This time Imad cuts it to deep point and gets a single.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off, Imad looks to play it but gets beaten.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Sarfaraz flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Imad flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Sarfaraz taps it towards third man and gets a single.
The skipper, Gulbadin Naib is back into the attack.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, Imad plays it off his pads to short fine leg again. Rashid has rushed through this over, should have got a wicket too but there was no DRS available.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Sliding down the leg side, Imad works it off his pads towards short fine leg.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Shout for an lbw again! A flipper landing outside off and turning back in a hint, Imad looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the front pad.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Turning down the leg side, Imad has no clue where the ball is spinning. Tries to flick but misses.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Appeal for a catch! Quicker and down the leg side, Imad fails to get it away and is hit on the pads. They appeal but it's not given. The replays later show that it hit Imad in line and was going on to hit the stumps. No DRS there so Imad survives.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Wasim tries to defend from the back foot and it takes the bottom half of his bat. Rolls behind to the keeper.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball outside off, Wasim gets forward to defend but is beaten.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Spinning down the leg side, Wasim tries to flick but misses. The keeper collects and appeals but nothing from the umpire. The required rate is touching 6 now.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, full and on off, Ahmed is on the front foot as he pushes it towards mid on. Fine over by Nabi! He had an excellent spelland his figures speak for him, 10-0-23-2.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Imad drives it through covers and takes a run.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Beauty by Nabi! He bowls an off spinner from 'round the wicket. It drifts in with the angle and then spins away to beat the left-hander.
35.3 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on off, Sarfaraz moves back and cuts it through point for a run.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball outside off, Ahmed is forward as he drives it to point.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.