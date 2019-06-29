24.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted around off, Hafeez looks to defend but gets beaten. It feels like the wicket is right around the corner here.
24.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brings Pakistan's 100 in style. Short around off, Hafeez gets on his back foot and pulls it over mid-wicket. There is no one in the deep, so in the end it's a no risk boundary.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on off, Hafeez defends it back to the bowler.
24.3 overs (2 Runs) Short on off, Hafeez squeezes it past point and gets a couple.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Hafeez defends it to point.
24.1 overs (1 Run) A very full ball around off, Haris milks it to long on for a single.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, blocked off the front foot by Hafeez.
23.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Sohail defends it with soft hands towards cover and gets a single.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Lovely ball! Slower through the air around off. Sohail looks to defend but the ball spins and bounces away from him to the keeper.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on the stumps, Sohail blocks it.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Hafeez punches it wide of cover for one.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Giggles around the ground. Shinwari bowls it short, Hafeez mistimes his pull towards deep mid-wicket. Rashid tries to throw it at the keeper's end but it hits Gulbadin on the back in between. Everyone is smiling and now Rashid goes and hugs his skipper.
22.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Haris flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy on middle and leg, Haris pushes it to the left of the bowler. Shinwari dives on that side and saves runs.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Short again on off. Haris gets on his back foot and cuts it to backward point.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Short and straight on middle and off, Hafeez taps it towards backward point and gets a single.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a loopy ball on off, Hafeez taps it back to the bowler.
Rahmat Shah is on now. Hold on, he was all set to bowl but there was a long chat and now the ball is thrown to Samiullah Shinwari. He is going to bowl now.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted on the stumps, HS defends it off the front foot.
21.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Haris pushes it to cover.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, Haris blocks it.
21.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Hafeez flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Turn and bounce on this one. Short on off, Hafeez taps it towards short third man.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Hafeez punches it to mid off.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Hafeez milks it to long off and gets a single. He will keep the strike.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Haris punches it wide of cover for a single.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Sohail defends it off the front foot.
20.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Haris flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Hafeez pushes it to cover and gets a single.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Hafeez pushes it back to the bowler.