29.6 overs (0 Run) Stroked to the man at point. Excellent over from Mujeeb. Just 3 runs and more importantly a wicket.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Sarfaraz stands tall and punches it wide of cover for one more.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Haris punches it wide of cover and gets a single.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Sarfaraz is off the mark. He punches this short ball towards cover-point and gets a single.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Sarfaraz plays it to mid on.
Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed strides out to the centre with Pakistan in a little spot of bother. More than hundred runs needed. A slip is in place.
29.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! What an inspired bowling change this is! Afghanistan needed wickets and Naib turns to his strike bowler Mujeeb, and he delivers. Shorter outside off, there was hardly any turn on this one. Hafeez goes for the cut. The ball is away from his body, so he reaches out. Mohammad hits it uppishly straight to Shahidi. The 40-run stand is broken and once again the match tilts right in the balance. 107 runs more needed.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman is back into the attack. He was brilliant in his first spell and also dismissed Fakhar Zaman for a 2-ball duck. Afghanistan want more from him.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Short again from Shinwari, wide outside off, Hafeez hits it off his back foot to sweeper cover for a run. 107 needed off 126 balls.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Driven towards the mid on region. They pick up a single.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Makes good connection this time. Hafeez rocks back and slaps it through cover-point for one.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter outside off, Hafeez gets back to cut but bottom edges it behind.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Hafeez has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish on off, played down from the back foot to point.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for a caught behind! Not given. The keeper cannot believe it. There is no referral left. Good length delivery drifting down the leg side, Sohail tries to flick but fails to middle it. However, there is some noise as it goes past the bat. Khil collects and appeals, nothing from the umpire. Hang on. Goodness me, the Ultra Edge shows a spike. Big reprieve for Haris.
27.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball on off, angling in, it's defended off the back foot.
27.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Connects and connects properly this time. Naib pushes his luck too much there. Got away with the last delivery but not this one. A half-tracker outside off, Haris camps back and whacks it through point for a boundary. The deep fielder tries his best but comes second best.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Naib changes his angle for the left-hander. Bowls it on a shorter length outside off, Sohail flashes and misses.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Beaten! Another slower one, a leg cutter, Hafeez pushes inside the line and misses. Ikram gets a bad bounce and he fails to stop it. Parries it towards short fine leg and Sohail calls his partner for a run. Hafeez is late in setting off but reaches the other end safely.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Naib runs in hard and lets out a slower full ball outside off, Hafeez prods forward and pushes it to point.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Sohail plays it back to the bowler.
26.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Haris blocks it off the front foot.
26.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Sohail flicks it but straight to the fielder.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Once again finds the man at mid-wicket with his flick.
26.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, HS flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
26.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pressure on the bowler. Shinwari sprays this down the leg side. Wide signalled.
26.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excllent shot! Haris has been in good form and this is a proof of it. Short and around off, Haris makes room and smashes it through covers for a boundary.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball around the 4th stump line, Hafeez punches it to point. 120 runs needed in 144 balls now.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Haris guides it down to third man for a single.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball, Hafeez pulls it away for a single.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Haris taps it down to third man and gets a single.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Hafeez plays it to point and gets a single.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Haris guides it down to third man for a single.