44.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easily done! A length delivery outside off, Haris knows that mid off is inside the circle and hence chips it over the head of the in-ring fielder for a boundary. 8 from the over, 23 more needed in the last 5 overs.
Live Score
44.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery on off, Haris leans back and sways away from the line.
44.4 overs (2 Runs) 100-run stand comes up! What a vital partnership... Angling down the leg side, Sohail eases it off his pads through backward square leg and scampers back for another brace. Pakistan cruising!
44.3 overs (2 Runs) Fifty for Haris Sohail, his 12th in ODIs and back-to-back in this World Cup. He was warming the bench before that and has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Short in length and outside off, Sohail cracks it off his back foot through point. A good diving stop in the deep and the batsmen take two.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Nearly guides it into the keeper's gloves. Width on offer outside off, Sohail tries to run it down to third man but misses.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Fractionally short in length just outside off, holding its line, Sohail pushes inside the line and misses.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, punched back to the bowler. Babar is not happy with himself. 10-0-38-0, Santner has bowled out now.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Tries working it on the leg side but fails to middle his shot properly. Ends up defending it back.
43.4 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on middle, Babar pulls it to the right of mid-wicket who dives but only manages to get his hand on the ball. It travels behind and the batsmen take a couple.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and fuller ball on middle, Babar pushes it with an angled bat to point.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Goes deep inside the crease and plays it against the spin to cover-point for a quick single.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery landing outside off and turning back in, Haris flicks it close to his body but finds square leg.
Mitchell Santner to bowl out...
42.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Boult sprays it wide outside off, Babar throws his bat at it but fails to connect. A good diving take by Latham.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on middle, defended back to the bowler.
42.3 overs (2 Runs) Superb fielding by Munro! A length ball outside off, Babar crashes it through covers and it speeds away towards the fence. Munro in the deep makes a fine diving stop to save two runs for his side.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Very full in length on middle, Sohail works it off his pads behind square leg and crosses for a run.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Sohail defends it back from the crease.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Sharp spin back into the left-hander, Haris tucks it through mid-wicket for a run. 12 from the over, 37 needed more off 48 balls.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Santner fires in a shorter one outside off, Azam goes back and slaps it to deep cover for one. 200 comes up for Pakistan!
41.4 overs (1 Run) Spinning back into the batsman from outside off, Haris goes back and steers it through point for a run.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. One run added to the total.
41.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Babar wants to finish it in a hurry! Once again he kneels to a full ball and sweeps it against the spin. Gets it away from the middle of his blade and the ball screams away to the fence at mid-wicket.
41.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Santner delivers a full ball around off, Babar goes down on one knee and plays a well-timed slog sweep. Finds the gap and also finds the fence at mid-wicket.
40.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft! Boult offers width outside off, Sohail spots that and deliberately delays his shot. He opens the face at the last moment and runs it fine down to third man for a boundary. Smooth sailing for Pakistan, under 50 required now.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one, on a length outside off, Sohail pushes at it with an angled bat but finds point.
40.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman plays the pull-shot. One run added to the total.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Cracking shot but not in the gap! Angling away from the batsman, Babar drives it firmly but finds the cover fielder.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, angling away a bit, Babar stays back to defend and gets it away off the inside edge. It thuds him on the pads before deflecting to the off side.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery on off, Sohail punches it off his back foot through backward point for a run.