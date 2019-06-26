14.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Hafeez defends it to get through the over.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUCH! That is a nasty blow. Bouncer right on the body, Hafeez looks to pull but misses. The ball hits him right on the helmet. The Kiwi players are checking on him.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Calm and controlled pull! Short around the body, Hafeez keeps his pull down through square leg for a boundary.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Yorker on off, Hafeez does well to get his bat down in time.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back of a length ball outside off. Hafeez was waiting for that ball. He stands tall and punches it through cover-point for a boundary.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Good length ball moving away from the right hander. Hafeez looks to defend but misses. He is doing it away from his body, the right thing would be to get the feet closer to the ball.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) This time flicks it away to the leg side and gets a couple. 5 runs off de Grandhomme's first.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Outside off on a length, Azam punches it wide of sweeper cover. Neesham there runs to his right and stops the ball with a dive. Babar in the mean time comes back for the second.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Babar defends it straight back to the bowler.
13.3 overs (1 Run) The length is the same on off, Hafeez flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Hafeez defends it off the front foot.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a fuller ball on off, Hafeez pushes it to cover.
The second star with the bat is onto bowl now. Colin de Grandhomme is into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Hafeez guides it down to third man and gets a single. He will keep the strike.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, once again Hafeez looks to defend it away from the body and gets beaten.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On the off stump this time, Hafeez defends it off the back foot.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Good comeback from Lockie. Full outside off, Hafeez looks to defend but misses.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart and confident shot this! Back of a length ball on off, Hafeez sees there is no one in the deep at square leg so he goes with the pull and fetches himself a boundary. 50 also comes up for Pakistan with that boundary. 188 more runs needed.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Hafeez looks to defend away from the body but gets beaten.
There is a slight delay here. Seems like there is an issue with the sightscreen. Don't exactly know what's the cause of the problem. The groundsmen are taking off the cover which is kept on the sightscreen. The issue behind the sightscreen is the cloth has not covered the backside, making the stairs behind visible to the batter.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Hafeez turns it behind square on the leg side and gets a single. The Professor will keep the strike.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Hafeez looks to defend. He does so but uppishly. Henry dives in front but cannot take it.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Hafeez tucks it to mid on.
11.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Hafeez defends it with a straight bat.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Hafeez flicks it but to the fielder at short mid-wicket.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, MH drives it to the man at cover.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe. Full on the pads, Hafeez flicks it uppishly towards square leg and gets a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Hafeez looks to cut but misses.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OHH! Another brilliant short ball. It is around the body, Hafeez looks to guide it down to third man but the ball hits him on the gloves.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Almost a disastrous run out. Full on middle and off, Hafeez flicks and looks for a quick single. Babar sends him back though. Jimmy gets to the ball and has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.
Mohammad Hafeez is the new man in.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! What a catch! Guptill is making up for his failure in the bat with some excellent fielding here. Ferguson hits the deck hard and bowls an effort ball. Imam hops and looks to keep it down but the ball rises onto him. It hits the top of his bat and lobs up towards the point region. Guptill runs in and takes a brilliant catch running forward. Second catch for Guptill in this game. Both the openers are back in the pavilion. Imam was also looking good but cannot make the most of it.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a length ball outside off, Babar guides it down towards third man and gets a single.