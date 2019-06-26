 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:26 June 2019 21:04 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Pakistan from Edgbaston, Birmingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

NZ vs PAK Latest Score

9.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, Babar strokes it wide of mid on and gets a single.

9.5 overs (0 Run) Ohh! Good length ball on off, Babar looks to defend with a slant bat but gets an inside edge onto his pads.

9.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Babar shoulders arms to it.

9.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Imam flicks it to the on side and gets a single.

9.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Imam looks to defend but ends up poking it uppishly. Luckily for him it is wide of mid off.

9.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Imam plays a glorious cover drive but finds the man at cover.

8.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, Azam punches it wide of cover.

8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Good length ball with width on off, Babar strides his front foot out and drives it once again through covers for a boundary. Second boundary of the over. NZ vs PAK: Match 33: Babar Azam hits Trent Boult for a 4! Pakistan 41/1 (8.5 Ov). Target: 238; RRR: 4.79

8.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone by Babar.

8.3 overs (0 Run) Good comeback from Boult! Good length ball outside off, it goes with the angle. Azam looks to defend but gets beaten.

8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious! The peach of a ball is followed by a handsome cover drive. Good length ball outside off, Babar drives it off the meat of the bat through covers for a boundary. NZ vs PAK: Match 33: Babar Azam hits Trent Boult for a 4! Pakistan 37/1 (8.2 Ov). Target: 238; RRR: 4.82

8.1 overs (0 Run) PEACH! Absolute peach! Good length delivery pitching on middle. The ball moves away after pitching. Babar looks to play it across the line but misses. The ball just about misses the off pole. Azam is a lucky man to survive that.

7.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single off the over. Back of a length ball on off, Babar pulls it away wide of mid-wicket and keeps the strike.

7.5 overs (0 Run) Henry hits the deck hard on off, Azam defends it towards point and calls a loud no.

7.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Azam drives it but once again finds cover.

7.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Azam defends it with authority.

7.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Babar drives it to mid off.

7.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Babar punches it to cover.

Hmmm... interesting thoughts from Ian Smith on air. He informs that Kane Williamson is already under a suspension cloud after getting a warning for poor over-rate against West Indies. The Kiwis would not want to lose him for any game.

6.6 overs (0 Run) Well played. Good length ball on off, Imam taps it back to the bowler with a straight bat.

6.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Imam defends it off the front foot.

6.4 overs (0 Run) This one is on off, Imam defends it with a straight bat.

6.3 overs (0 Run) Around off and on a length, Imam defends it towards cover and shouts a loud no to his partner.

6.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Imam defends it off the inner half of his bat towards mid-wicket.

6.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a couple. Backward point slides to his left but misses.

5.6 overs (0 Run) Babar finds the man at cover with his punch.

5.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Imam punches it wide of cover and gets a single.

5.4 overs (3 Runs) Glorious shot. Good length ball outside off, Babar drives it through covers. Santner gives it a chase and pulls it back before the ropes. He passes it back to Neesham who throws. The batsmen meanwhile come back for the third.

5.3 overs (2 Runs) In the air...but safe. Short ball on off, Bababr looks to pull but ends up getting a top edge. The ball goes high up in the air towards deep mid-wicket. There is no one there, de Grandhomme runs from mid on and puts in a dive to take the catch but cannot get there. Full marks for the effort.

5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length now, Babar defends it off the back foot.

5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Azam strokes it to cover.

