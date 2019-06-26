4.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Imam defends it to get through of the over.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and leg, Imam defends it off the front foot.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Imam hops and looks to defend but the ball gets an inside edge. It goes onto stuck between his pad and leg. Imam then goes onto proceed and gives the ball. Boult puts an appeal but it is a joking appeal.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a strong, confident defend towards mid on.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGE AND FOUR! Once again this ball moves away from Imam. It is on a length and just outside off, Imam looks to run it down but the ball goes off the outside edge and wide of first slip for a boundary.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Swing on this one from Boult. Fuller around off, Imam defends it with authority off the front foot.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time on the pads, Babar flicks it but finds the fielder at short mid-wicket.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Babar defends it off the front foot.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Good running! Length ball on off, Imam plays it with soft hands towards cover and takes a quick single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Imam drives it to the man at mid off.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Imam leaves it alone.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Imam punches it to cover.
Babar Azam walks out at number 3.
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! The over started in Fakhar's favour but it ends in favour of Boult. Good length ball on the pads, it moves away from the batter. Fakhar looks to flick against the movement but ends up getting a big leading edge. The ball goes high in the air towards point. For a moment it looks like it will fall in no man's land but Guptill keeps his eye on the ball and takes a good catch running from second slip. Big blow this for Pakistan. Once again, Fakhar looks good and then throws it away.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Zaman pushes it to cover.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Zaman taps it back to the bowler.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Beauty! This is much better from Boult. Good length ball just outside off, the ball comes in after hitting the deck. Zaman looks to defend but the ball dissects him in half and goes just away from the off pole.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Another good looking flick but this time Fakhar finds the man at mid-wicket.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Creamed! Fuller on off, Fakhar picks it up early and drives it through covers for a masterful boundary.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Imam flicks it towards square leg and gets a couple to end the over. Pakistan are off to a good start here.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! Overpitched on off, Imam gets his front foot to the pitch of the line and drives it handsomely straight down the ground to the long off fence for a boundary.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Zaman pushes it wide of mid off and gets to the other end.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and off, Fakhar flicks it but the bat turns in his hand and goes to the man at mid-wicket.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fakhar is off the mark in style. Full toss around off, Fakhar says thank you very much and creams his drive through covers for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a full ball on off, Zaman pushes it to the fielder at mid off.
Matt Henry to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! The run chase is underway in style. Back of a length ball on off, Imam gets on his back foot and pulls it over mid-wicket to get off the mark with a boundary.
0.5 over (0 Run) Fuller on off, Imam defends it off the front foot.
0.4 over (0 Run) Excellent fielding! Back of a length ball on off, Imam looks to guide it past second slip towards third man. Guptill at second slip dives to his right and saves run. Imam was out for a single but Fakhar says no. Guptill has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Imam pushes it to the man at mid off.
0.2 over (0 Run) On the pads, Imam flicks it straight to the man at mid-wicket.