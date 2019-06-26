19.6 overs (0 Run) Away spinner outside off, Hafeez looks to cut but misses.
Live Score
19.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Hafeez blocks it off the front foot.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Sharp leg spinner to the right-hander. Hafeez looks to defend but misses.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Short and quick around off, Hafeez looks to cut but gets a bottom edge on it.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the pads, Hafeez defends it back to the bowler.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Away spinner which is short on off, Hafeez cuts it through point and runs the first one quickly. He calls for second and gets it with ease.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor end to an otherwise tight over. Neesham is guilty of giving width outside off, Babar pounces on it and cuts it wide of diving point fielder for a boundary.
18.5 overs (0 Run) 5 dots in a row for Neesham. Length ball on middle, Babar looks to flick but it goes off the edge towards mid on.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good length ball outside off, Azam looks to cut in the last minute but misses.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller now on off, Azam defends it towards cover and calls a loud no to his partner.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Babar cuts it but straight to the man at point.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a good length ball on off, Babar taps it back to the bowler.
The man with the bat now has the ball in hand. Jimmy Neesham is introduced into the attack.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Azam looks to drive but it goes off the outside edge towards point and they take a run. 3 runs off Santner's first.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Sharp turn. Flighted outside off, Azam looks to drive but misses.
17.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Hafeez flicks it to the on side and gets to the other end.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Short again, Hafeez cuts it but finds point.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Azam punches it to long off and gets a single. 3000 runs in ODI for Babar Azar comes up with that single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Beauty to start with. Slower through the air on off, the ball spins away after pitching. Azam looks to defend but misses.
Spin time. New Zealand's only recognized spinner, Mitchell Santner is into the attack now.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Hafeez defends it off the front foot.
16.5 overs (0 Run) EDGED BUT SHORT! Good length ball on off, Hafeez looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge. It falls short of Ross Taylor at first slip. Taylor dives to his right and stops the ball.
16.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer bounces too high. It goes over MH's head and it has been wided.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Unplayable this. Good length ball outside off. The ball nips away just a tinge, Hafeez looks to defend but misses.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and leg, Hafeez drives it to mid on.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a single down to third man.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is all class! Good length ball outside off, Babar drives through point without any fuss for a boundary. Azam looks to be in the mood today.
DRINKS! Pakistan have lost two wickets but Hafeez and Babar are looking good out in the middle. Pakistan need another 167 off 34 overs. A solid partnership will take them through. New Zealand need to pick wickets here as that's the only way they can win this game.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor, poor ball this from de Grandhomme. Short and wide outside off, Hafeez cuts it wide of point and gets a well deserved boundary.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Hafeez has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
15.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Hafeez flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
15.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Hafeez defends it off the front foot.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, BA flicks it to the on side and gets a run.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played. Length ball just outside off, Babar waits for the ball and then plays the late cut. The fielder from third man runs to his left and saves it from going to the fence. Two taken.