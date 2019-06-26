 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:26 June 2019 22:55 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Pakistan from Edgbaston, Birmingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

PAK vs NZ Latest Score

34.6 overs (1 Run) Short again, Haris this time punches it to long on and keeps the strike. The required run rate has now gone above 6.

34.5 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Sohail stands tall and punches it to cover.

34.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Babar milks it to long on and gets to the other end.

34.3 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Azam pulls it but to short mid-wicket.

34.2 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Sohail punches it to long off and gets a single.

34.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Haris comes down the track and defends it.

33.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Babar defends it with a straight bat to see through the over. 96 needed off 96 now.

33.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is on middle, Babar sways away from it.

33.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Haris runs it down to third man and gets to the other end.

33.3 overs (0 Run) Sohail looks to cut too but unlike Azam he finds the man at point.

33.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Azam cuts it towards point and gets a single.

33.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Sohail guides it down to third man and gets a single.

Drinks break! 99 needed off 102. This match is evenly poised here. Babar Azam is looking good and Haris Sohail has played the spinners well. Pakistan need to accelerate now whereas New Zealand need wickets here.

32.6 overs (0 Run) On middle and off, Babar flicks it to mid-wicket.

32.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Sohail strokes it towards cover and gets a single.

32.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Haris defends it off the front foot.

32.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Babar sweeps it towards square leg for a single.

32.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Azam flicks it to mid-wicket.

32.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Haris flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.

31.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent stop. Full on off, Babar drives it towards cover. It looks like it will go past cover but Santner dives to his left and stops the ball fantastically.

31.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Azam defends it off the front foot.

31.4 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball on off, Babar pulls it through mid-wicket and get a couple. Babar drops his bat while taking the second but no damage done.

31.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Haris nudges it wide of mid off and takes one.

31.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Haris looks to cut but misses.

31.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Has to reload that again. Ferguson bowls it down the leg side, Haris looks to flick but misses.

31.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Sohail taps it back to the bowler.

Lockie Ferguson is back! 4-0-21-1 so far.

30.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Sohail flicks it to the on side and gets a single. 102 needed off 108.

30.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter outside off, Sohail looks to cut but misses.

30.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Haris defends it off the front foot.

30.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Haris looks to defend but gets beaten.

30.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Azam defends it with soft hands towards cover and gets a single.

30.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Williamson sprays it down the leg side and it has been wided.

30.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter outside off, Haris guides it with the spin towards short third man, The fielder there dives to his left and keeps it down to one.

Comments
Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

