29.6 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
29.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, worked towards square leg for a single.
29.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! That is the way to play a spinner. Full and outside off, Sohail comes down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and sends it sailing over long on!
29.3 overs (1 Run) More turn! Landed outside off, Babar reaches out to push but gets a thick inside edge which goes towards square leg. A single taken.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, watchfully defended.
A helmet comes in. It is for Martin Guptill, who is standing at gully.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, spinning away, Azam looks to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and lands short of Martin Guptill at second slip!
28.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Haris drives it through the covers where the fielder dives to his left and parries it to the bowler.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, another play and a miss as the ball spins away past the outside edge.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Haris looks to push but misses as the ball turns away.
28.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. With Williamson, a part-timer, you will get the odd drag-down. Short and outside off, Sohail goes back and runs it down past slip to third man!
28.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, pushed back to the bowler.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. It is on the pads, Sohail glances it down the leg side and gets a single.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Haris pushes it to the cover region.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Sohail defends it off the back foot.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Another beauty! Floated on off and middle, Sohail comes down the track and looks to defend. He misses and the ball goes through his bat and lobs behind to Taylor at first slip off his pad. He puts an appeal but once again it is turned down.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Sohail defends it off the front foot.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Off spinner on middle and leg, Haris looks to defend but gets beaten by the spin. The ball hits him on his pad and goes to Ross Taylor. He puts in an appeal but the umpire turns it down.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on the pads, Azam looks to flick but misses.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Azam pulls it to the man at mid-wicket.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, BA defends it off the front foot.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Haris punches it towards sweeper cover and gets a single.
26.2 overs (1 Run) 50 for Babar Azam. His 15th one in One Day Internationals. He has been excellent but will now look to take his side home. He flicks it down to fine leg and gets a single to bring up his 3rd fifty in this World Cup.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Sohail punches it with the spin towards point for a single.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Babar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Azam defens it off the front foot.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Haris comes down the track and milks it towards cover for one.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on the pads, Sohail looks to hit but misses.
25.2 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe. Short on the pads, Babar looks to pull but gets a top edge. Luckily for Azam it falls in no man's land at square leg. The batsmen take one.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Azam defends it off the front foot.