24.6 overs (0 Run) Comes 'round the wicket and bowls it full on off, Haris defends it towards mid on.
Haris Sohail is the next batsman in.
24.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson has done the job not with the bat but with the ball here. Williamson tosses it up on off, Hafeez gets tempted looking at the flight. He comes down the track and looks to heave it over the mid-wicket fence. He does not time it well and the ball goes straight to Lockie Ferguson at deep mid-wicket.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Hafeez looks to play the reverse sweep but misses. There is a stifled appeal but it has been turned down. The impact looked to be the issue.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, BA drives it towards cover for a single.
24.2 overs (3 Runs) Excellent work this from Munro. Kane tosses it up around off, Hafeez drives it through point. Munro at sweeper cover runs to his left and stops the ball from going to the fence with a dive. The batsmen take three.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Babar strokes it towards cover and gets a single.
Surprise, surprise. Skipper, Kane Williamson has brought himself into the attack.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Short on off, MH cuts it to the man at point.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Babar strokes it to sweeper cover and gets a run.
23.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Azam flicks it to the man at short mid-wicket.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and short on off, BA punches it straight back to the bowler.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Babar defends it off the front foot.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Babar punches it to cover.
22.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! End of an expensive Neesham over. 13 runs off the over. Fuller on off, Hafeez opens the face of the bat at the last moment and it goes fine down the third man region for a boundary.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a single with a punch towards cover.
22.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled with venom! Back of a length ball on off. At Neesham's pace it is an easy picking for Babar. He pulls it with power through mid-wicket for a boundary.
22.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Neesham bowls it down the leg side, Babar looks to flick but misses. It has been wided.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Babar drives it but straight to short cover.
22.2 overs (2 Runs) Full around off, Babar taps it wide of third man and gets a couple. 50-run stand comes up between the two with this brace.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Hafeez cuts it towards point and gets a single.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Azam punches it to cover.
21.5 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Tough chance this but Latham should have grabbed it. Short outside off, Azam looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge. It goes to Latham who does not have a lot of time, he fails to grab it. The reaction on his face says it all.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Azam leaves it alone.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Slower through the air on off, it spins away after pitching. Azam looks to defend but gets beaten.
21.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and spinning away, Babar plays it with the spin and looks to play it towards cover but gets a thick outside edge. It goes wide of first slip and towards the third man region for a couple.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and leg, Babar defends it off the front foot.
20.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Azam flicks it to fine leg and keeps the strike. 149 needed off 174 balls.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Babar pulls it but not off the middle. It goes to the right of short mid-wicket. Taylor dives and saves runs for his side. Good fielding like these will build pressure.
20.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Hafeez glances it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
20.3 overs (0 Run) On top of middle and off, Hafeez defends it towards mid off.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Hafeez lets it carry to the keeper.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Babar turns it to square leg for a single.