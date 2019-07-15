We see the term, cricket is the real winner being used very frequently but this was the game in which cricket, indeed was the real winner. What a game! It was a great pleasure to bring you all the updates and coverage of this magnificent showpiece event. England are the new World Champions. New Zealand are the people's champ. They go back with their head's held high. Thanks for joining us on this magnificent journey. Hope you all had as much fun as we had. Looking forward to your company soon. Till then, take care and cheers!
Eoin Morgan says there was not a lot in the game, the spirit, the fight New Zealand showed was very commendable and today was a hard game. States on a tough wicket they managed to restrict them to a good score but they kept losing wickets. Buttler and Stokes' partnership took it deep. States they have developed a lot in the last 4 years, they struggle on such wickets but today was about getting over the line and it means a lot them. Mentions the guys in the middle kept them really cool, they have some of the best players in the World and there was not a lot between the two sides. Credits Buttler and Stokes and also Archer for the way he bowled. Appreciates Archer for his effort and says he keeps improving. Ends by saying it has been an incredible transformation and there have been a lot of people involved, even the players who missed out due to injury are a part of this.
Time now for the England players to collect their winner's medal and now Eoin Morgan has a chat.
Williamson says that it was a good decision to bat as the pitch was on the drier side. Says that they wanted to put runs on the board, admits he would have wanted 10-15 runs more but the pressure of Final meant it was a good target. Credits his boys for building the pressure. Further credits England for the way they played and congratulates them for their victory. On the Stokes incident, he says it was a shame but reckons that's the game they play and they have to accept it. Says bowling Neesham from the down slide was a risk but it was worth it and it paid off.
The Kiwi players are now called up to receive their runners-up medals and now Kane Williamson will have a chat.
Player of the Tournament, Kane Williamson, says he would swap both the trophies for one extra run. States It is not only the one run but there were many decisive moments. Congratulates England for the way they played. Mentions the pitches have been different to what they expected, there has not been a lot of high scores. Tells they showed a huge amount of heart to get to this stage and is happy with how they played throughout. Ends by saying the guys are shattered at the moment, it is very devastating, this is very tough to swallow but he is happy with how they played.
Ben Stokes is named the Man of the Match. Stokes says that it is a good feeling. Tells all the hard work in the last 4 years has paid off. This was the place they wanted to reach and they have. Thanks the fans for their support. Tells him and Buttler just wanted to take it deep and they also wanted to make sure that the run rate did not shoot up. Smiles and says he definitely was not going to bowl the Super Over. Says that he is a professional cricketer and he was ready to bat and credits Archer for bowling that Super Over. Stokes then adds that the support from the fans, friends and families was unbelievable.
First up, match referee, on-field umpires, Third umpire and Fourth umpire walk up to take their meddles.
Time now for the presentation...
Liam Plunkett is now giving an interview. He says it was a great day and tells it was an unbelievable game of cricket. Credits New Zealand for the way they played. On how it felt to bat after bowling so well, Plunkett says the idea was just to give as much strike to Stokes and even when he got caught he knew they had batters who could finish the game and take them over the line.
Root now is up for a chat, he says that it is an unbelievable feeling. Tells everyone had done everything and they have come through the tough situation, especially in the group stage. Says he is happy for Stokes as proved himself and everyone else.
Jonny Bairstow says he is elated and says it was one hell of a game and it has been one hell of a tournament. Buttler now says it is unbelievable, he felt he saw everything in cricket but this was something else. Bairstow then adds that the Kiwis bowled pretty well, New Zealand then got them under a lot of pressure but the way Stokes and Buttler played was brilliant. Buttler then informs they wanted to take it deep. Further adds the run rate would not be an issue if they were there till the end and they just wanted to keep going and what happened in the end was unbelievable. Bairstow ends by saying the atmosphere was brilliant, to playing at Lord's is one thing and to play a World Cup finals is something different.
In the Super Over, England batted first and smashed their way to 15 runs. In reply, New Zealand too started brilliantly, especially when Neesham hit that six on the second ball, New Zealand were favorites to lift it. However, it was Archer who kept his cool and with New Zealand needing two runs on the last ball to win the game, he conceded only one to help ENGLAND CREATE HISTORY!
242 did seem a challenging target as the wicket was not an easy one and England struggled throughout their innings. They lost Roy early. New Zealand then choked the runs and that pressure saw Root, Bairstow and Morgan throwing their wickets away. Buttler and Stokes then started the fightback with a 100-plus runs stand saw them get on top of the game. Both got to half tons in the same over. However, the game once again changed in the 45th over when Buttler holed out. Stokes kept losing partners and the task kept getting difficult for him. He needed 15 in the last over and it came down to 15 in the last 4 balls. A biggie followed and a fortunate four overthrows saw them needing 2 on the very last ball which was hit only for a single, leading to the Super Over.
It all began with a delay as the toss was pushed 15 minutes further which eventually was won by the Kiwis. They elected to bat. However, it wasn't a great day with the bat for them as they managed to crawl their way to 241 mainly due to exceptional efforts with the ball by Plunkett and Woakes. The Kiwi batters like, Nicholls who scored a half ton, Williamson and Latham did get off to starts but no one managed anything very significant.
WHAT A GAME THIS WAS! Surely worthy of a final. Also, to remind you all, we still do not have a clear winner. Even the Super Over was a tie. England won as they hit more boundaries. For now, let us summaries the game right from the start as it seems a long time ago.
Jubilation out there! England have won the World Cup for the very first time in the most dramatic manner. The crowd here is going bonkers, the players are running around in joy. Nobody out there can control their emotions. The Kiwi players on the other hand, surely must be heartbroken. They had the match in their bag even during the normal 50 overs and also during the Super Over. Nevertheless, it was England's day and they are now the World Champions!
Ball 6: Archer to Guptill, 1 run and run out. OUT! RUN OUT! Full on the pads, Guptill hits it towards deep mid-wicket and looks for two. The ball goes straight to the fielder. The throw at the keeper's end is a bad one but Buttler gets to the ball, stretches and dislodges the bails. Guptill is found short and ENGLAND WIN THE WORLD CUP!
Ball 5: Archer to Neesham, 1 run. Bouncer! Neesham looks to pull but gets it off the inner half of his bat. The ball hits his leg and goes to the side of the pitch on the off side. They take a run. 2 needed in 1. If the Super Over ties then England lift the cup as they have hit more boundaries.
Ball 4: Archer to Neesham, 2 runs. Full on off, Neesham flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket and he hurries for the second. Archer misses the ball at the bowler's end and Guptill is in.
Ball 3: Archer to Neesham, 2 runs. Slower ball on a length, Neesham swings his bat at it. It goes to the left of long on. Roy misfields allowing them to get the second with ease.
Ball 2: Archer to Neesham, SIX! SIX! This one is out of here! Neesham has demolished it. Full on off, Neesham smashes it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. 7 needed in 4.
Ball 1: Archer to Neesham, 2 runs. This time bowls a yorker on off. Neesham manages to squeeze it towards long off and scamper through for the second.
Ball 1: Archer to Neesham, wide. WIDE! Archer bowls a brilliant wide yorker. Neesham swings his bat at it but misses. It is outside the tramline and it has been wided.
A tough task awaits New Zealand. Their batters walking out are Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham. The latter will be on strike and he will be facing Archer.
England have made complete use of the 6 balls they faced. They have set a target of 16 for New Zealand. This is going to be very difficult against Archer.
Ball 6: Boult to Buttler, 4 runs. FOUR! Full toss on the pads, Buttler hits it over mid-wicket and gets a boundary. Excellent finish to the Super Over for England. England finish with 15.
Ball 5: Boult to Buttler, 2 runs. Excellent ball. Low full toss on middle, Buttler manages to suqeeze it wide of sweeper cover and runs hard. He managesd to get the second too.
Ball 4: Boult to Stokes, 1 run. Full toss but cannot make the most of it. It is around off, Stokes hits it to covers and just gets a single.
Ball 3: Boult to Stokes, 4 runs. FOUR! Just about beats the dibving long on fielder. Full on middle and leg, Stokes swings his bat at it and gets it wide of the long on fielder. The man fro, long on runs to his left and puts a dive but to no avail.
Ball 2: Boult to Butter, 1 run. Cannot get under it. Full on middle and leg, Buttler hits it hard but to the man at deep mid-wicket. Just a single.
Ball 1: Boult to Stokes, 3 runs. Fuller and outside off, Stokes swings across the line but it goes off the outside edge, over short third man for three.
It is Buttler and Stokes who are walking out to the middle. Trent Boult is will bowl the Super Over!
This is unreal stuff! The finals of the World Cup has gone into the Super Over! Who would be happier at the moment? Surely England. However, it is them who will be batting first. Who will be three batters for them? Roy, Buttler and Stokes? Who will New Zealand give the ball too? We will find out.
49.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! He has not! WE HEAD INTO THE SUPER OVER! What an end to the game. A full toss on middle, this is hit down to long on. The batters take one, they go for the second. It is thrown to the bowler who collects it and whips the bails off. The umpire goes upstairs to check and replays show that Wood is way short.
Has Boult taken the bails out of his hands! If he has not, we are in for a Super over.
Mark Wood is the last man in for England. 2 needed in 1. Super over anybody?
49.5 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Just the single! 2 needed on the last ball. Full and outside off, Stokes hammers it down to long off and the batters take one. They go for the second. Santner throws it to the bowler who collects it and whips the bails off.
49.4 overs (6 Runs) FOUR OVERTHROWS! BUT SIX RUNS IN TOTAL! This is very fortunate for England. Very fortunate. And what a time for luck to turn their side. This is a full toss on middle, Stokes mistimes it towards deep mid-wicket. They take one and go for the second. Guptill throws it towards the keeper. Stokes dives in the attempt to make it in. The ball hits hi bat and goes away from the fielder backing up and towards the third man fence. 3 needed in 2. This is nail-biting stuff.
49.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He does hit it! This is an outrageous shot. A slog sweep to the pacer and it goes all the way. Boult misses the length and bowls it full outside off. Stokes drags it over the mid-wicket fence.
49.2 overs (0 Run) Make that 15 in 4. A slower one around off, Stokes hits it to covers. Need a boundary on the next ball. They just need one on this ball.
49.1 overs (0 Run) Excellent stuff! Nothing you can do with that. A yorker on off, Stokes jams it out towards cover. He thinks of a run but then sends him back. 15 in 5.
Adil Rashid coming in for the final over of this world cup.
48.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! KABOOM! A first-baller for Archer. He keeps it simple, it is on the stumps. Archer swings across the line. He misses, the ball hits the pads and the ball deflects onto the stumps. 15 needed in the last 6 balls. It is going to be Boult against Stokes who will try and face all six balls. Who will keep his nerve?
48.5 overs (1 Run) Just the single this time! Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
48.4 overs (6 Runs) Boult has touched the ropes! SIX! This could probably be the game changing moment. Boult was very casual there, very casual. A slower one outside off, Stokes drags it towards wide long on. Boult there takes it inside the ropes, the momentum though takes him aback. He ends up touching the ropes and then throws it back towards Guptill. Too late by then as Martin signals it is a six.
Jofra Archer is the new man in to partner Stokes now.
48.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Plunkett holes out! It is not just a wicket but a dot. Another delivery used up. It is now 22 from 9. A slower one on off, Plunkett looks to go downtown but fails to get the timing right. Boult at long off makes no mistake. However, the important thing is the batters have crossed. Stokes will be on strike.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Just the single again! A low full toss on the pads, Stokes can't do a lot with that. He whips it to deep square leg and takes one. He once again falls down on the ground.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Gets Stokes on strike on the first ball itself! A slower one on middle, Plunkett drags it towards deep square leg for one.
Jimmy Neesham to bowl the crucial 2nd last over!
47.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Plunkett will be on strike in the next over. A yorker on middle, Liam jams it out to long on. Stokes runs the first one hard. Santner though gets to the ball quickly and they have to settle for one.
47.5 overs (2 Runs) Close! Two runs! A low full toss on middle, Plunkett hits it down to long on. They take one and go for the second. Santner fires it to the bowler who looks to deflect it on the stumps but can't.
47.4 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Shorter and outside off, Liam looks to pull but is beaten by pace. He was maybe expecting a slower one as Taylor did indicate Boult to bowl that. He did not though.
47.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! This is full and on middle, Plunkett hits it through wide mid on. Santner from long on runs to his right, slides and saves two.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Just a single now! A low full toss on the pads, this is worked towards fine leg for one. Matt Henry did brilliantly. He got to the ball quickly and kept it down to one.
47.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! He has pierced the gap brilliantly! Perfect start to the over. Boult misses his length by just, it ends up being in the slot. Stokes whips it through mid-wicket and bags a boundary.
Trent Boult is back into the attack now.
46.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a brilliant over from Ferguson! Just the 5 runs and a wicket from it. A slower bumper, Ferguson looks to pull but misses. His figures today are 10-0-50-3. England need 34 in 18.
46.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is handy, very handy from Plunkett! Anything from his bat, is just gold for England and a boundary is brilliant. It is full and on the pads, Liam whips it through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence.
46.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Fuller and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
46.3 overs (0 Run) Beautifully bowled! A slower one around off, it pitches and straightens. Plunkett is completely deceived. He tries to defend but gets beaten.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Stokes pushes it to mid off. The Kiwis won't mad as that brings Plunkett on strike.
Liam Plunkett is the new man in. A dozen years on from his last ODI world cup, can he do it on the grandest stage here? 39 needed off 23 deliveries.
46.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Ferguson gets another one! Woakes fails to make an impact! Ideal start to the over. Credit to Tom Latham too. he made a difficult catch look easy. This is short and on middle, Woakes looks to heave it across the line but only gets a top edge. It goes behind to Latham who settles under it and takes it by tumbling forward. Third for Ferguson. Into the bowling all-rounders are New Zealand. Stokes will probably have to do it alone now.
45.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Releases a lot of pressure! 39 needed in 24. This is very full and on middle, Stokes whips it through mid-wicket. It is away from the fielder in the deep and a boundary results.
45.5 overs (1 Run) One more single! New Zealand won't mind. This is very full and outside off, Woakes carves it down to third man for one.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Just the run! Would have been a wide had Stokes left it. Short and way outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
45.3 overs (0 Run) This is on middle, Stokes looks to flick it but misses to get hit on the pads. A dot more importantly.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Slower and fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
45.1 overs (0 Run) A dot to begin! The Kiwi players are very close, stopping the single. This is on off, Woakes guides it to point.