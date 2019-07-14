14.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Shorter and outside off, Root looks to cut but ends up chopping it to the keeper.
14.5 overs (1 Run) A fumble and a run! This is on middle, Bairstow works it towards mid-wicket. The fielder dives to his right but does not stop it cleanly.
14.4 overs (1 Run) This is outside off, Root guides it towards point and a run is taken.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Runs now coming for England! A couple! Fuller and around off, Root drives it past the diving cover fielder and takes two.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Jonny pushes it down to long on and gets to the other end.
14.1 overs (0 Run) On off, Bairstow pushes it back to the bowler.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single now! Shorter and on middle, this is pushed to mid on. 9 from the over. 191 needed in 216.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but England won't care! Back-to-back boundaries to bring up the 50. This is wide outside off, Jonny throws his hands at it. It goes off the inside edge past the off pole and down to the fine leg fence.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Releases the pressure that was building. A little too straight and on the pads, Bairstow flicks it through mid-wicket and bags a boundary.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Another beauty! This is angled into off, it pitches and then moves away. Bairstow shoulders arms to this one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and on off, Bairstow strokes it to mid off.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Very full and on middle, Bairstow hits it to mid on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) An easy single! Shorter on middle, Jonny punches it down the ground to long on and gets to the other end.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Bairstow works it to mid-wicket.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Root pushes it to the right of the bowler who dives and stops it.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Root mistimes it to mid off.
12.1 overs (1 Run) This is on middle, JB works it through square leg for one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Three maidens in a row! This is fuller and on the pads, Root looks to flick but once again closes the face of the bat early. Another soft leading edge to covers.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Loose shot! This is just outside off, not the ball you can cut. Root still looks to do so but is beaten.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Takes a few steps down the track but Henry shortens his length. Root pushes it to mid on.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps again and Root defends it out.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and on off, Root pushes it to mid off.
11.1 overs (0 Run) On off, it is kept out.
10.6 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! It could have been a wicket maiden but instead is only a maiden. That should have been taken. Colin de Grandhomme is the culprit himself. He goes full and on off, Jonny smashes it back towards the bowler. It comes at a good height but Colin fails to hang on. This could be very, very costly.
10.5 overs (0 Run) This is on middle, Bairstow pushes it to mid on. 5 dots in a row. Another maiden?
10.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length and on the stumps, Bairstow guides it to point.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and outside off, JB lets it be.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Uppish but safe! This is on off, Bairstow pushes hard at it. It goes uppishly but well short of mid off.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Bairstow lets it be.